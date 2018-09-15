Lions conclude nonconference play, beat Kent St. 63-10
For the second time in as many home games, a seemingly overmatched opponent had Penn State on its heels, only to see K.J. Hamler ruin everything.
Two weeks ago, it was Appalachian State that saw its hopes fade late in the fourth quarter when Hamler returned a kickoff 52 yards to launch the Nittany Lions’ comeback.
This time, it was Kent State that fell prey to the lightning-fast redshirt freshman, and it didn’t take four quarters for him to change the game. Hamler sprinted 52 yards with a kickoff late in the second quarter, setting up an unlikely touchdown that blunted the Golden Flashes’ momentum at a key point in the game and sent the Nittany Lions on their way to what would become a 63-10 victory Saturday at Beaver Stadium.
“We’ve got guys who, when they touch the ball, it’s scary,” coach James Franklin said.
Kent State had gone into the game with a no-guts-no-glory mentality, lining up to convert fourth downs on their side of the field, attempting an onside kick (and recovering it) and running its high-speed offense whenever possible. The Golden Flashes created some problems for Penn State early in the game and kept their 11th-ranked opponent within reach. But as had been the case the previous week at Pitt, the second half was all Penn State. The Nittany Lions finished with 667 yards of offense in improving their record to 3-0.
Here’s a look at the good and the bad:
THE GOOD
• Hamler was dynamite again. His kickoff return in the final minute of the first half gave the Lions a chance to be aggressive on offense even though there were only seconds remaining before halftime. He then caught a 22-pass, setting up a 13-yard touchdown run by Trace McSorley. It was a big moment in the game, as the Lions were able to regain the momentum after Kent State had intercepted McSorley and kicked a field goal to cut Penn State’s lead to 21-10.
Franklin had said after the App State game that the coaches were looking for ways to get Hamler more touches. They did that against Kent State by using him as a punt returner, and he responded with a 33-yard bob-and-weave in the third quarter. Hamler finished the game with 107 all-purpose yards.
“When you’ve got an explosive guy as a kickoff returner or punt returner… the other 10 guys play better,” Franklin said, “because they know that if they hold their block for a second longer, this guy can take it to the house. That energy, that positive energy that happens back there with that returner, it feeds into everybody.”
• Penn State’s running backs looked good, with Miles Sanders, Mark Allen and Johnathan Thomas all averaging more than 5.5 yards per carry. Sanders finished with 86 yards, Allen with 62 and Thomas with 84, including a 69-yard dash late in the fourth quarter. The only running back who didn’t post big numbers was Ricky Slade, who had 1 yard and a touchdown on five carries. As a team, the Lions finished with 297 rushing yards, a testament to the performance of the offensive line.
• McSorley threw for 229 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 54 yards and three scores. It was a typical afternoon for the offensive standout, but one of his best moments may have been as a defensive player. After a throw to Sanders slipped through the running back’s fingers and was intercepted by Elvis Hines, McSorley tracked Hines down and tackled him at the Penn State 7-yard line. McSorley’s stop prevented a touchdown, and Penn State’s defense held the Golden Flashes to a field goal.
“If you’re a quarterback out there, watch Trace McSorley,” Franklin said. “The guy has been winning since he was in diapers. All he does is win. … The guy is a model in terms of how you conduct yourself at the most critical position in all of sports.”
• Sean Clifford is certainly making fourth-quarter bench-emptying a lot more watchable. He had a beautifully thrown 34-yard touchdown pass against Pitt last week, and against Kent State he had a 95-yard TD to Daniel George. It was the longest touchdown pass in school history, and it helped the Nittany Lions average a rather robust 26.4 yards per catch vs. the Golden Flashes.
“The guy refuses to do anything but throw touchdown passes,” Franklin said. “Pretty cool for him.”
THE BAD
• Penalties! The Lions had not one, not two, but three touchdowns called back against Kent State.
It began with a holding call on Michal Menet that negated a long scoring pass to Hamler on Penn State’s first possession of the game. Kent State returned the favor moments later, committing a roughing-the-punter penalty to revive the PSU drive, and the end result was the same: a long touchdown pass, this time to DeAndre Thompkins. But the Lions had another score wiped out in the second quarter when Pat Freiermuth was called for pass interference on a Juwan Johnson catch. And in the third quarter, a holding call on C.J. Thorpe erased a 66-yard TD pass to Cam Sullivan-Brown.
It was the second week in a row in which the Nittany Lions had some of their biggest plays called back. At Pitt, two of Sanders’ best runs were erased by blocking fouls on wide receivers.
“There are times when we look like a Super Bowl team, flashes of really good things,” Franklin said. “And there are other times when we’re hurting ourselves, and the opponent had nothing to do with it. We can’t do that. We’ve got to be more consistent in everything we do.”
The nine penalties that Penn State committed on Saturday may not have hurt them, especially since Kent State was flagged 10 times. But this is an issue that needs to be cleaned up, and yesterday wouldn’t be too soon.
• More dropped passes. Brandon Polk let a potential first down slip through his hands in the first quarter, and Jonathan Holland mishandled a short pass a few minutes later. Obviously, those drops didn’t have much affect on the final score, but the Lions’ upcoming games are not going to be nearly as lopsided as this one was. As with the penalties, this is one of those problems that doesn’t hurt you until it hurts you.
“We have shown that we can be big-time players,” Franklin said. “We just need to be more consistent.”
• For the second time this season, the Nittany Lions got caught off-guard by an onside kick.
LOOKING AHEAD
The Big Ten season begins next week, and it begins in an unconventional way, with a Friday night game at Illinois. The 9 p.m. kickoff time is unusual, and the opponent and venue are relatively unfamiliar, too. Penn State hasn’t faced the Illini since October 2015, and it hasn’t visited Champaign since November 2014, a 16-14 loss in Franklin’s first season as head coach.
Do those factors make this a potential trap game, especially with Ohio State and Michigan State waiting on the other side? Maybe so. But as far as Franklin is concerned, every game is a potential trap game, so while the Lions will have to adjust their practice schedule due to the short week, they undoubtedly will approach the Illini the same way they approach every opponent: as the only other team in the universe that matters during game week.