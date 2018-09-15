For the second time in as many home games, a seemingly overmatched opponent had Penn State on its heels, only to see K.J. Hamler ruin everything. Two weeks ago, it was Appalachian State that saw its hopes fade late in the fourth quarter when Hamler returned a kickoff 52 yards to launch the Nittany Lions’ comeback. This time, it was Kent State that fell prey to the lightning-fast redshirt freshman, and it didn’t take four quarters for him to change the game. Hamler sprinted 52 yards with a kickoff late in the second quarter, setting up an unlikely touchdown that blunted the Golden Flashes’ momentum at a key point in the game and sent the Nittany Lions on their way to what would become a 63-10 victory Saturday at Beaver Stadium. “We’ve got guys who, when they touch the ball, it’s scary,” coach James Franklin said. Kent State had gone into the game with a no-guts-no-glory mentality, lining up to convert fourth downs on their side of the field, attempting an onside kick (and recovering it) and running its high-speed offense whenever possible. The Golden Flashes created some problems for Penn State early in the game and kept their 11th-ranked opponent within reach. But as had been the case the previous week at Pitt, the second half was all Penn State. The Nittany Lions finished with 667 yards of offense in improving their record to 3-0. Here’s a look at the good and the bad:

WR KJ Hamler made multiples plays on offense and special teams.

THE GOOD • Hamler was dynamite again. His kickoff return in the final minute of the first half gave the Lions a chance to be aggressive on offense even though there were only seconds remaining before halftime. He then caught a 22-pass, setting up a 13-yard touchdown run by Trace McSorley. It was a big moment in the game, as the Lions were able to regain the momentum after Kent State had intercepted McSorley and kicked a field goal to cut Penn State’s lead to 21-10. Franklin had said after the App State game that the coaches were looking for ways to get Hamler more touches. They did that against Kent State by using him as a punt returner, and he responded with a 33-yard bob-and-weave in the third quarter. Hamler finished the game with 107 all-purpose yards. “When you’ve got an explosive guy as a kickoff returner or punt returner… the other 10 guys play better,” Franklin said, “because they know that if they hold their block for a second longer, this guy can take it to the house. That energy, that positive energy that happens back there with that returner, it feeds into everybody.” • Penn State’s running backs looked good, with Miles Sanders, Mark Allen and Johnathan Thomas all averaging more than 5.5 yards per carry. Sanders finished with 86 yards, Allen with 62 and Thomas with 84, including a 69-yard dash late in the fourth quarter. The only running back who didn’t post big numbers was Ricky Slade, who had 1 yard and a touchdown on five carries. As a team, the Lions finished with 297 rushing yards, a testament to the performance of the offensive line. • McSorley threw for 229 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 54 yards and three scores. It was a typical afternoon for the offensive standout, but one of his best moments may have been as a defensive player. After a throw to Sanders slipped through the running back’s fingers and was intercepted by Elvis Hines, McSorley tracked Hines down and tackled him at the Penn State 7-yard line. McSorley’s stop prevented a touchdown, and Penn State’s defense held the Golden Flashes to a field goal. “If you’re a quarterback out there, watch Trace McSorley,” Franklin said. “The guy has been winning since he was in diapers. All he does is win. … The guy is a model in terms of how you conduct yourself at the most critical position in all of sports.” • Sean Clifford is certainly making fourth-quarter bench-emptying a lot more watchable. He had a beautifully thrown 34-yard touchdown pass against Pitt last week, and against Kent State he had a 95-yard TD to Daniel George. It was the longest touchdown pass in school history, and it helped the Nittany Lions average a rather robust 26.4 yards per catch vs. the Golden Flashes. “The guy refuses to do anything but throw touchdown passes,” Franklin said. “Pretty cool for him.”

Johnson had a touchdown called back due to a penalty.