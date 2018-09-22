One of these weeks, the Nittany Lion football team is going to put together four dominant quarters. When they do, it will be spectacular. For now, though, dominant second halves seem to be Penn State’s specialty, and that has been sufficient. More than sufficient, actually. In their Big Ten opener Friday night, the Lions outscored Illinois 42-7 in the second half en route to a 63-24 victory. In a matter of minutes, they turned a potential upset into a lopsided win, unleashing playmakers Miles Sanders, Ricky Slade, K.J. Hamler, Juwan Johnson and, of course, Trace McSorley.

Juwan Johnson rebounded with a critical fourth-quarter TD catch vs. Illinois.

The performance was entirely in character, as Penn State outscored Pitt by 37 points in the second half two weeks ago and Kent State by 35 points last Saturday.

“We’ve been in these situations before,” coach James Franklin said. “For the last three years, whenever we’ve gotten into those situations, we don’t panic, we make the adjustments, we believe in each other. And then we were just a little bit more consistent in all of our assignments.” Sanders had a career-high 200 yards, and the Lions rushed for 387 yards and six TDs as a team. Also, the defense clamped down after allowing Illinois to take a 24-21 lead early in the third quarter. Here’s a look at the good and the bad:

THE GOOD

• Sanders had a tremendous night. He got a career-high 22 carries, as backup Mark Allen missed the game due to an injury, and the junior running back took full advantage. In addition to his yardage total, he also scored three touchdowns, including the go-ahead score in the third quarter on a 48-yard romp. “I think we’re getting better up front on the offensive line,” Franklin said. “I think we have a really good plan. I think Miles is getting more comfortable, more confident, and I thought Ricky did some nice things as well. There’s been progress, and it starts up front.” It was the seventh game in a row in which Penn State rushed for more than 200 yards as a team, and last night’s total included a career-high 92 yards by McSorley. • After an up-and-down nonconference season, Johnson had a huge catch for the Lions in the fourth quarter, twisting to haul in a 16-yard dart from McSorley on third-and-long. Hard to believe, but it was Johnson’s first touchdown reception since his game-ending catch at Iowa in last year’s Big Ten opener. “We have a lot of confidence in Juwan,” Franklin said, “so when he plays like that, it doesn’t surprise us one bit.” • Franklin said heading into the game that turnovers would be decisive, and he was right. Linebacker Jan Johnson turned in arguably the play of the game when he alertly scooped up a bobbled pass just before it hit the turf, setting up a 21-yard touchdown throw to K.J. Hamler. The score gave Penn State a 42-24 lead early in the fourth quarter and seemed to take all the wind out of Illinois’ sails. “Jan Johnson’s interception I thought was a huge one,” Franklin said, “a really good example of running to the ball. If you run to the ball, good things happen.”



THE BAD

• Illinois rushed for 245 yards. The Illini had averaged 5.1 yards per carry against Kent State, Western Illinois and South Florida. Against Penn State, they averaged 7.6. “I thought they did a good job with their running game against us tonight,” Franklin said. “We’re going to have to improve there. Their offensive coordinator has a really good plan. They’ve been able to run the ball pretty much on everybody they’ve played. I thought we got some things settled down, got a little more consistent [in the second half] with our assignments on the defensive side of the ball. … I think we need to improve our production in our backup defensive tackles. Our three defensive tackles behind our starters, we need to be more productive there.” • While Johnson’s interception was a game-changer – and while Ellis Brooks added another pick in the fourth quarter – the turnover story wasn’t entirely positive. The Lions suffered their first giveaway three plays into the game, as Jonathan Holland fumbled after a catch deep in Illinois territory. It was the first time in seven games that the Lions failed to score on their first drive. In addition, a McSorley interception late in the second quarter gave Illinois three points just before halftime. Also, the Lions didn’t take advantage of all their chances at takeaways. The biggest missed opportunity occurred at PSU’s goal line in the second quarter. Nick Scott had the ball in his hands with a chance end an Illinois drive but couldn’t secure it. It squirted out of bounds at the 6, and the Illini scored on the next play. • A week after having three touchdowns called back against Kent State, the Lions lost another one against Illinois. They were whistled for having an ineligible receiver downfield on a perfectly executed halfback option pass from Sanders to McSorley, erasing a 14-yard touchdown. Needless to say, they can’t afford to have points come off the board next week. • Rafael Checa had been done pretty well on kickoffs during the nonconference season, but he sent two sailing out of bounds last night, giving the Illini possession at Penn State’s 35-yard line. Also, Jake Pinegar missed badly on a 44-yard field goal attempt into the wind.



LOOKING AHEAD