Penn State enjoyed only one great offensive quarter against Purdue on Saturday, but it played four quarters of spectacular defense, and that was more than enough. The Nittany Lions kept Jack Plummer on the run all afternoon, nearly tying the school record for most sacks in a game. Except for a couple of big plays in the second quarter, they overwhelmed an injury-riddled Boilermaker offense in a 35-7 homecoming victory. “Defensively, we’re doing some special things right now,” coach James Franklin said. “It starts up front. When your defensive line can stop the run and pressure the quarterback from four-down, when you get 13 tackles for loss in a game and 10 sacks and hold someone to minus-19 yards rushing, [you’re] playing championship-level defense, and we’ve been doing it for a number of weeks. So I’m very, very pleased and impressed with that.” After scoring four early touchdowns, the Nittany Lions struggled to move the ball consistently. Their offensive lull might have revived some concerns from earlier in the season, as Purdue was able to avoid falling hopelessly behind the way Maryland had a week earlier in a 59-0 loss to PSU. But there was no doubting Penn State’s performance on defense. It held the Big Ten’s top passing offense to 123 yards through the air, albeit with several of their most important playmakers on the sideline due to injuries. Here’s a look at the good and the bad:













Jayson Oweh had one of Penn State's 10 sacks against Purdue.

THE GOOD • Purdue’s first two drives ended in Shaka Toney sacks. Those plays foreshadowed a huge afternoon by Penn State’s defensive line against a patchwork Purdue offensive front. The Nittany Lions had seven sacks in the first half alone and finished the game with 10. Toney finished with three, while Yetur Gross-Matos had two, bringing his season total to 5.5. “I do think [Toney] set the tone,” Franklin said. “When you can beat someone like that, it kind of gets into their head and creates some confidence issues, and now we’ve got other guys rotating in and doing some things as well.” • Senior cornerback John Reid did a very good job against David Bell, holding Purdue’s rising star receiver to three catches for 59 yards. The Lions held Purdue to a season-worst passing performance even though starting cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields left the game in the first quarter with an injury. • Freshman running back Noah Cain had his first 100-yard game at Penn State, finishing with 105 yards, including 64 yards on Penn State’s only scoring drive of the second half. Cain averaged 8.8 yards per carry. • Purdue went into the game with the Big Ten’s worst pass defense, and the Nittany Lions took full advantage during their first-quarter outburst, starting with a 23-yard touchdown catch by K.J. Hamler on their first possession and continuing later in the quarter with a 72-yard score by Jahan Dotson. Purdue coach Jeff Brohm had complained after last week’s loss to Minnesota about seeing “way too many open guys down the field, way too many guys not being disruptive at the line of scrimmage, way too many holes in the secondary.” Brohm started two new cornerbacks this week, and while he eventually saw what he presumably wanted to see as the game went on, the Lions were still able to build a 28-point lead that would prove insurmountable. Said Franklin, “We took some shots down the field, and we hit them early in the game.”

CB John Reid had a solid performance against Purdue WR David Bell.