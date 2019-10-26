There was no lightning this time, but Penn State generated enough electricity in the first half of its matchup with Michigan State to build a comfortable lead and coast to a 28-7 victory over the Spartans on Saturday in East Lansing. Sean Clifford and Pat Freiermuth teamed up for three of the Nittany Lions’ four touchdowns, overcoming the slick, rainy field conditions to connect on scoring passes of 16, 19 and 6 yards. Clifford also threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to K.J. Hamler. When these two teams met two years ago, they were forced to spend hours in the locker room waiting out a line of thunderstorms. After returning to the field, Michigan State engineered a 27-24 victory on a pair of fourth-quarter field goals. This time, there was no delay, nor was there a valiant Michigan State comeback. By the time the game turned into a quagmire in the fourth quarter, Penn State was up by three touchdowns, and the Spartans never threatened. “I’m pleased that we got the win in a sloppy game,” coach James Franklin said. “It rained the entire game. I don’t know how it looked on TV, but it was a sloppy game. We were able to score enough early on in the first half before things got too messy. I’m pleased with that.” He’s also pleased with this: The Nittany Lions are 8-0 overall and 5-0 in the Big Ten, keeping pace with Ohio State in the race for the East Division title. With Oklahoma losing to Kansas State earlier on Saturday, it’s likely that PSU will move up to No. 5 in this week’s polls. Here’s a look at the good and the bad:

QB Sean Clifford threw four touchdowns in the rain.

THE GOOD • Clifford didn’t seem fazed by the poor field conditions, at least in the first half. He completed 12 of his first 17 passing attempts for 127 yards and three touchdowns. The first of those TD passes was especially artful, as he floated a pass in between a trio of Spartans defenders and found Freiermuth in the end zone. The 16-yard touchdown opened the scoring. In the second quarter, Clifford came back onto the field after landing hard on his left shoulder on a third-down scramble and helped the Lions convert on fourth-and-short. That play set up his third TD pass of the game, the 27-yarder to Hamler. Clifford cooled off as the game went on and the rain intensified. He finished with 18 completions in 32 attempts for 189 yards, and he added 11 yards on the ground. Said Franklin, “I thought in the first half he played really well. The second half, things just weren’t as clean. Some things showed up that I think are uncharacteristic.” • The Spartans had no answer for Freiermuth. The sophomore tight end finished with five catches for 60 yards. Three of those catches were for touchdowns, bringing his season total to seven. Also, Freiermuth’s backup, senior Nick Bowers, had a nice 38-yard catch-and-run to convert a third-and-long early in the fourth quarter. “A lot of those ones to Pat were RPOs for us,” Franklin said. “We easily could have handed the ball off, but how they defended to stop the run allowed some one-on-ones down the field and on the perimeter, and he was able to execute them.” • The defense kept Michigan State off the scoreboard until Anthony Williams ran 4 yards in the third quarter. The Spartans had been struggling badly on offense heading into the game; they hadn’t scored since the second quarter of a 34-10 loss at Ohio State on Oct. 5. Michigan State managed only 265 yards on Saturday against Penn State. • Blake Gillikin had another great day, averaging 44.3 yards on eight attempts and dropping five of his punts inside the Spartans’ 20-yard line. His first punt of the second half was fumbled by Brandon Sowards, giving the Lions’ possession at the Michigan State 6 and setting up a touchdown. “Obviously, field position, led by Blake Gillikin, was huge in the game,” Franklin said. “That was real positive for us.” • Shaka Toney foiled Michigan State’s best scoring opportunity of the first half, slicing through the line of scrimmage to block a 46-yard field goal attempt by Matt Coghlin. • The Lions won the turnover battle handily. They collected four turnovers from Michigan State, the most important being Dan Chisena’s recovery of Sowards’ muff. Meanwhile, their only turnover came on a desperate third-down heave by Clifford that was intercepted by David Dowell. Despite the wet field conditions, their only fumble came on the opening kickoff, and they recovered it.

Micah Parsons led Penn State with 12 tackles Saturday.