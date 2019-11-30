Penn State wasn’t at full strength in its regular-season finale Saturday against visiting Rutgers, but it was healthy enough to pull away for a 27-6 victory over the Scarlet Knights. With Will Levis filling in for Sean Clifford, who didn’t dress for the game, the Nittany Lions struggled at times on offense, especially through the air. But they got three rushing touchdowns from Journey Brown and had enough firepower to put away a Rutgers team that ranked last in the conference in scoring defense heading into its final game of the season. The Lions struggled at times on defense, too, as the Scarlet Knights outgained PSU, 383 yards to 333. Those numbers made for three unexpectedly competitive quarters, as Rutgers trailed by only a touchdown after Justin Davidovicz hit his second field goal of the afternoon early in the fourth quarter. But the Lions didn’t lose their composure. They answered Rutgers’ kick with fourth-quarter touchdown drives of 61 and 44 yards and could easily have had another touchdown but couldn’t punch it in after taking possession deep in Rutgers territory after the Scarlet Knights fumbled a kickoff. “We’ve got a lot of respect for that program,” coach James Franklin said. “They have given us fits for years. There’ve been games where we’ve played well, but there’ve been battles, too. I think in a lot of ways, we always get Rutgers’ best. I think a lot of it is that there’s a lot of familiarity with the two programs in terms of recruiting, in terms of region and all those types of things. They played well tonight. We didn’t play as well as we could have, but I know we’re waking up tomorrow morning happy.” With the win, the Lions finished their regular season at 10-2 and 7-2 in the Big Ten and kept alive their hopes for a New Year’s Six bowl invitation. Here’s a look at the good and the bad: Our two best promotions are back just in time for the holidays!

RB Journey Brown

THE GOOD • Brown had 103 yards and three touchdowns on just 16 carries, averaging 6.4 yards per attempt. It was the third time in the past four games that the redshirt sophomore running back reached the 100-yard plateau. His rise has happened at just the right time, as fellow running back Noah Cain is still working his way back from an unspecified injury. “Journey Brown just continues to grow and get better,” Franklin said. “We felt like we could have played Noah tonight, but he’s not 100 percent still. We worried that if we played him tonight and he tweaked it again, he would not be 100 percent for the bowl game. With the depth that we have at the running back position, it allowed us to do that with him.” • Penn State didn’t do much through the air against Rutgers, but Levis came through in a big way in the fourth quarter with the Nittany Lions clinging to a seven-point lead. On third-and-15, he had to corral a low snap that bounced off the turf, but he still was able to roll away from trouble and heave a 44-yard touchdown pass to Jahan Dotson. That play accounted for more than half of Penn State’s total passing yards, as Levis completed 8 of 14 attempts for 81 yards, with the one touchdown and an interception. • While the Lions didn’t have much success through the air, Levis he did rush for a team-best 108 yards on 17 carries. That total included a 49-yard gallop early in the third quarter to set up the Nittany Lions’ second touchdown. “He ran the ball well, he ran hard and physical,” Franklin said. “This will be great tape for him to learn and grow from. We’re really excited about his future, but we could have been a little bit cleaner with some things tonight.” • Blake Gillikin had a 72-yard punt in the second quarter that forced Rutgers to start at its own 1-yard line. Franklin called it “phenomenal.” • The Lions were only penalized three times for 30 yards. One of those penalties was a roughing-the-quarterback flag thrown on Jayson Oweh that extended a Rutgers drive, but it was an iffy call in which Oweh didn’t appear to make a lot of contact. “We continue to play really disciplined Penn State football,” Franklin said.

