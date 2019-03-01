Galt praises Lions' Winter Workout progress
Twice a year, just before the start of spring practice and again at Lift for Life, Penn State makes its director of performance enhancement, Dwight Galt, available to the media to answer questions....
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news