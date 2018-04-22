"The other part about it was, we've had some great special teams players that are still on our team, but they're taking bigger roles now on offense and defense, and we have a lot of talented young guys who haven't played yet, so one of other goals was who can we develop and who can we know that we can count on going into the season from some of the young guys."

"At the beginning of it, we kind of looked at the special teams ranking and where we finished in each category and took a look at how we could improve and what we needed to do. That kind of went back to fundamentals," said Galiano. "We wanted to be able to improve fundamentally in some things and in practice we really worked a lot of fundamental drills, more than we actually worked the whole team aspect of it.

Penn State's new special teams coach, taking over last December for Charles Huff, believed that should be the goal for the unit this spring. And 15 practices later, including Saturday's Blue-White Game, Galiano saw progress in some areas and plenty of room to grow in others before the Nittany Lions return to action and face Appalachian State Sept. 1.

Certainly, the absence of one of Penn State's most lethal weapons on special teams was undeniable Saturday afternoon.

Outfit in a black hooded vest and shorts, Saquon Barkley was on the Beaver Stadium turf to receive the Chicago Tribune Silver Football rather than kickoffs. Last season, the NFL Draft hopeful returned 15 kickoffs for an average of 28.4 yards per attempt (11th nationally) including two touchdowns.

Whether or not the Nittany Lions will be able to duplicate that type of effort next season is for now an unknown, but Galiano indicated his optimism for the talent that presently exists on the roster.

"We have some guys that can really run, we have some guys that have done it that are older guys, and we have some younger guys that we're excited about," said Galiano. "We did some kickoff and went live and tackled those guys in a couple drills, so I'm excited about where we're at and I look forward to this summer being a great competition to see who is going to win those jobs."

At punt return, meanwhile, fewer questions exist for Galiano and the Nittany Lions heading into the offseason months.

DeAndre Thompkins will return for his senior year and bring his 13.3 yards per attempt average with him, highlighted by a 61-yard touchdown return. Welcoming back the primary punt returner from the 2016 season, John Reid, the Nittany Lions will have two experienced, successful options to compete against other newcomers vying for the job.

"I feel very good about where we're at from a punt return standpoint. I think we've got great competition," said Galiano. "Obviously DeAndre had an unbelievable year last year for us, and you have guys who have been there, John Reid, who had done it the year before, and some young guys whether it's K.J. (Hamler) or (Mac) Hippenhammer or Mark Allen, who is an experienced guy as a punt returner."

Maybe the biggest question this spring that didn't find a resolution for Penn State's special teams was at place kicker. Though redshirt freshman Carson Landis knocked home a 34-yard field goal Saturday afternoon, his primary challenger for the starting job won't arrive at Penn State until the summer in the form of true freshman Jake Pinegar.

Still, Galiano identified the pros and cons of the place kicking situation for Landis following the spring.

"The pros for him were, he got a ton of reps. He got the experience that he wanted," said Galiano. "The con was that he didn't have anybody that could compete against him, going back and forth right there. I think that's a big thing, the competition part of it. And the other con was that we probably wore him out a little bit and asked him to do a lot."



Taking over for a unit that finished fourth in the Big Ten in kickoff return, second in punt return, fifth in punting, third in kickoff coverage, and last in field goals, the challenges are now set for Galiano and the Nittany Lions moving forward.

Assessing the group he inherited against his vision for the future, that movement will be on an upward trajectory, he said.

"I think we were a good, on the way to great, unit," said Galiano. "I think that you take a look at what we did last season, made great strides in a lot of areas and statistical categories, but we weren't where we want to be yet where we were consistently top ten to No. 1, and that's what we should be in every phase."