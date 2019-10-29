For reasons Gadowsky hasn’t been able to nail down, those lessons just haven’t taken hold with this year’s group of Nittany Lions — not yet, anyway.

Gadowsky and the Penn State coaching staff go to great lengths to provide that understanding. They use video work, explain philosophy, and point to past achievements as a proof of concept.

“They have to understand why it’s good for them,” Gadowsky said.

It’s a process — one that’s frustrated Gadowsky and his staff at the beginning of Penn State’s season as he tries to get the Nittany Lions to buy in.

The identity Guy Gadowsky wants Penn State to play with can’t be adopted upon a command from a coach, captain or anyone else. There is no proverbial switch to flip.

The Nittany Lions (4-1) have scored 4.4 goals per game, good for fourth in the country. But those numbers are skewed by an 8-goal outburst against Sacred Heart on opening night and a 7-goal effort against Alaska Anchorage a week later.



The underlying numbers are more troubling for Gadowsky. At even strength, Penn State has averaged 6.4 fewer shot attempts per game than it did last season.

The five-game sample is small, but it’s also likely the weakest five-game stretch of competition the Nittany Lions will face all season, with those games coming against Sacred Heart, Alaska Fairbanks and Robert Morris.

Those numbers lie in direct conflict what Gadowsky wants his team to be — one that gets pucks on net whenever possible, that thrives on rebounds, that plays fast.

Penn State has been reluctant to adopt those traits so far this season.

“At this point, we really wish we were talking about other things, but we’re not,” Gadowsky said.

“I don’t think any of the coaches are really happy with how we’re playing identity-wise offensively.”

Last week, Gadowsky said he’d all but abandoned X’s and O’s topics in practice, using that time instead to try to cultivate the identity he has yet to see take shape.

Perhaps most frustrating for Gadowsky is the fact that this isn’t a freshman problem. In fact, the head coach has often heaped praise on the freshman forward trio of Connor MacEachern, Connor McMenamin and Tyler Gratton, who have played together on a line at times.

Instead, on a team with 10 seniors and seven juniors, the brunt of the problem lies with the experienced players on Penn State’s roster — the ones who, in theory, should be passing the culture on to others.

“When the emphasis is put on individual skill, you can sometimes play slowly,” Gadowsky said. “When it’s a team game, you tend to play faster. That might be the feedback that coaches and players agree with.”

It’s an issue that has crept up on Penn State amid its success that the Nittany Lions haven’t quite learned how to deal with.

How do you maintain the work ethic and playstyle of a hard-nosed team when you continue to compile more and more skill on your roster each year?

Penn State’s players are likely more talented than any group the Nittany Lions have ever had. That added skill is obviously welcome to Gadowsky, but not at the expense of playing with too much finesse and overriding the style that gave Penn State’s program a foundation in the first place.

It’s a familiar push-and-pull for the Nittany Lions, and one Gadowsky feels has been knocked out of balance at the start of the season.

“There’s a couple times I’ve noticed we’ve looked to try to make a play instead of throwing the puck on net,” junior defenseman Cole Hults said, adding that he thinks a breakthrough is coming soon. “I think that’s probably our biggest reason...I think that’s just a minor tweak we’ve got to make, but that should be an easy one.”

Hults, an emerging leader on Penn State’s roster, said he leads best by example. He moves pucks quickly and excels in transition. Hults thrives defensively without sacrificing offense, a trait Gadowsky wishes would spread throughout Penn State’s roster.

For now, though, Gadowsky is worried about Penn State’s identity and not much else. He used the word over and over again as he met with the media on Monday ahead of a Big Ten series against No. 7 Wisconsin.

He hopes a big series against the Badgers, which gave the Nittany Lions an epic showdown in the Big Ten playoffs last season that went to overtime in a deciding third game, will help Penn State flip that switch.

“It might be aided by a team like Wisconsin coming to town,” he said.



