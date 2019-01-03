CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position



Chris Braswell is already an Alabama commit, and he looked like a prospect the Crimson Tide and many others would target. He is ranked as a weakside end, but he worked at linebacker Thursday and he was impressive. He may not have been as strong in coverage as he was in the drills, but at his size, he is fluid, he is athletic and he looks like he could be a nightmare outside linebacker on the edge in Tuscaloosa.

The state of South Carolina has been down in recent years producing Power 5 recruits, but defensive end Jordan Burch will become a national name from that state in 2020. Burch has a great frame, he is a big athlete and he flashed violent hands. Working through the drills he showed bend, flexibility and power, then he used all that during the one-on-one session to win reps. Clemson, Georgia and South Carolina are three schools he already has his eye on.

Mookie Cooper is in the same mold as Purdue star Rondale Moore and Nebraska signee Wandale Robinson. He is ridiculously explosive and defenders couldn’t slow him down. Cooper’s reliable hands made him a favorite target for the quarterbacks, especially on downfield routes. He worked mostly out of the backfield but could easily achieve the same results working in the slot.

Physically the most impressive defensive back in attendance, Fred Davis was a major matchup problem for the offense. He isn’t the most technically sound prospect, but his length and ability to anticipate the pass are exceptional. Davis didn’t need to be overly physical with the receivers, which allowed him to read the quarterback’s eye a little longer than other defensive backs.

Julian Fleming Rivals.com

Easily the most physically imposing receiver on the field, Julian Fleming is a huge downfield threat. He is so explosive off the line and defensive backs didn’t even try jamming him to slow him down. He made some very impressive catches on crossing routes and with defensive backs hanging on his back.

Not many looked like Reggie Grimes inside Camping World Stadium. He looks more like a junior in college than he does one in high school. He has great lower-body strength, long arms and he could project as a stand-up linebacker or defensive end on the next level. He is an Alabama legacy, so the Crimson Tide stand a good chance early. He was impressive during drills, then he was out there breaking up passes in coverage.

Broderick Jones drew a lot of attention due to his size. At 6-foot-6, 300 pound and long arms, some were asking if he is a five-star yet. He is not there yet, but he could be down the road. He was better in pass sets and he played with more confidence Thursday than he has been in the past. He has those long arms you love to see in tackles and has is very nimble on his feet. The Georgia commit impressed.

Justin Rogers was one of the top performers overall, but it is not at the position you might think. He is ranked as a five-star offensive guard, but he was arguably the most impressive defensive lineman on the day during the one-on-ones. Rogers is so light on his feet and he was using a quick get-off and moves off the ball to win reps. He probably came out looking to prove he is more than just an offensive lineman, and may have done it. It is easy to see why Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Tennessee and many others covet him.

A defensive lineman that wore down some towards the end is defensive tackle Timothy Smith, but although it was hot and a fast-paced two hours out there, the junior out of Florida had his moments. On different reps during the one-on-ones, Smith won with speed and with power. He is well over 300 pounds, but he can move. Once he is better shape, watch out. Clemson offered Smith over the summer and the Tigers are currently the leader.