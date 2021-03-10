“It was really about continuing to defend and rebound. Sometimes in the past, when our offense doesn't work, we just don't defend and we let the offense affect our defense. We weren't going to let that happen,” Ferry said. “So it was just about everybody locking back in. We reviewed the game plan over again… it was just about, come out, be the aggressor. In the second half, I thought we did that. We didn't turn the ball over, and we knew if we didn't turn the ball over, we were going to get some good shots and I thought our guys played with a lot of trust.”

Trailing the 14-seed ‘Huskers, 37-23, the 11-seed Nittany Lions didn’t need deep introspection to understand Ferry’s halftime message. Connecting on only 9 of 32 shots from the floor, including a 2 of 15 mark from deep, with 10 turnovers in the half, Penn State found itself behind by 14 points to a Cornhuskers' side hitting 46.7 percent of its shots, including a timely 6 of 17 clip from beyond-the-arc.

Doing exactly that, Penn State mounted a furious second-half comeback to earn a 72-66 win over Nebraska in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis.

What’d been a hapless Penn State performance on both ends of the floor turned nearly instantaneously to open the second half.

Jumping out with a flurry, starting with Myreon Jones’ first points on a made 3-pointer just 12-seconds in, followed by a driving Izaiah Brockington bucket and Jamari Wheeler’s third 3-pointer (in a team-high 19-point performance), the Nittany Lions built themselves back to a 37-33 deficit at the 17:14 mark. Trading jabs with a Nebraska unit disoriented from the barrage, racking up fouls to put Penn State in the bonus with more than 13 minutes to play, the Nittany Lions finally evened the score at 47-47 on a pair of Sam Sessoms free throws and took their first lead since the opening seconds of the game when Brockington nailed two freebies at the 9:27 mark.

According to Ferry, having climbed completely out of the hole, his confidence soared that the Nittany Lions could finish off the win.

“I’m proud of these guys because in a situation like this, especially in a tournament game when you can get down like this, sometimes it's hard to come back,” Ferry said. “But when we grinded it back and we took the lead, we took a one-point lead, you could just tell in our guys' eyes and our huddles that they weren't going to give this one up.”

Aided significantly by their advantage at the free-throw line, scoring 12 of 19 points from the charity stripe during a stretch through the midsection of the second half, the Nittany Lions weren’t out of the woods. Building a 3-point advantage, a run of 7-straight points for Dalano Banton kept the Cornhuskers even entering the game’s final minutes.

But a 7-0 Penn State run, including a key Myles Dread 3-pointer for his first-ever points in the Big Ten Tournament with 2:48 remaining, helped put the Nittany Lions over the top for the win. Coming off a most recent win against Maryland to close the regular season in which they trailed by as many as 16 points in the first half, Ferry said the Nittany Lions’ previous experiences helped to propel them this time around.

“We brought it up at halftime that we've been here before. We know we can make it up, but we're gonna have to play better,” Ferry said. “But absolutely, I think it gives these guys confidence, no doubt, being able to come back against Maryland, down 14 with about nine minutes to go to win the game. No doubt, it gave our guys the confidence to do that.

“The leadership and the connectedness of this group, and their resiliency, they could have put their heads down... and pouted, and they didn't. They just got closer and closer and closer together and I thought we played really good basketball in that second half.”

Penn State (11-13, 7-12) will return to action Thursday evening when they face 6-seed Wisconsin (16-11, 10-10). The game will tip-off at roughly 9 p.m. and will be broadcast by the BTN.