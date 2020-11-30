“I’m not huge on talking to people or talking in front of people about being out there,” Lutz said with a smile. “But after I catch my first one, I’m like ‘I want more.’ That kind of settles the nerves, after the first one. But yeah, I definitely felt very comfortable out there.”

The spotlight that comes with walking on at a school like Penn State, impressing enough to earn a scholarship, then contributing to a streak-snapping win with three catches for 30 yards? That kind of attention suits Lutz just fine.

He made that clear after Penn State’s 27-17 win over Michigan on Saturday, when the former walk-on wideout jokingly asked reporters to keep their questions to a minimum.

On a less productive day for leading wideout Jahan Dotson, Lutz’s contributions made him Penn State’s second-most prolific wide receiver, behind freshman Parker Washington, who had a career day.

A longtime key contributor on special teams for the Nittany Lions, with the occasional rep on offense coming in special situations or when the game’s outcome has been decided, the Nittany Lions have relied upon Lutz on a somewhat regular basis while trying to turn around their poor start to the season.

Lutz has played 43 offensive snaps this season, including 13 against Michigan, 10 against Iowa and 10 against Indiana. His workload last Saturday wasn’t something he’s totally unaccustomed to.

But his usage was.

The redshirt senior had only been targeted once this season, with that unsuccessful effort coming against Maryland. He hauled in all three of his targets against the Wolverines, even compiling 18 yards after the catch.

Penn State offensive lineman Michal Menet has known Lutz for years, with both playing their high school football in the Reading area. James Franklin recruited them together, and on Saturday, they both made important contributions in a Penn State win.

“I really didn’t realize how much he was playing, because he hadn’t really gotten many targets and that kind of stuff,” Menet said. “But then today I saw him catch the ball, and saw him getting up, and I was like, ‘Oh wow, that was Isaac, that’s awesome.’

“Obviously I’ve known him for a really long time, so it was awesome to see him contributing. From day one on campus, he’s always worked really, really hard, so to see him finally in a position to contribute is awesome.”

Even Franklin himself couldn’t be much prouder.

“For Isaac Lutz, I just think he’s a great example. There’s all different kinds of guys playing major college football and from different backgrounds.

“I am so proud of Isaac Lutz. There’s so many stories behind the scenes with that young man and his family, I’m just super proud. To me, that’s what college football is all about, is a guy like Isaac Lutz, who comes here and works his talk off, and maybe doesn’t get opportunities, but when his opportunity comes, he was ready.”