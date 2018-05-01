CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team

Ta'Quan Roberson

PISCATAWAY, N.J. - Who made the biggest impressions at the New Jersey Rivals 3 Stripe Camp presented by adidas Sunday?. Take a look to see which prospects earned awards for their performances. RELATED: Takeaways from New Jersey | Updates | Full Rivals Camps Series schedule

BEAST MODE

It should come as no surprise that Hawkins wins this award. The Virginia Tech commit was extremely physical with wide receivers but did a great job not getting beat deep and showed quickness when breaking on the ball.

BLACK BELT

This award is for the prospects that use their hands like a martial arts master and Blissett certainly showed off his hand techniques en route to his MVP award. He did a great job keeping offensive linemen off of him as he beat them to the quarterback. He was also much stronger and has a bigger frame than he did the last time we saw him. R.J. Oben has come along way with his hand techniques as well and definitely opened some eyes on Sunday.

BODY GUARD

The body guard award obviously goes to Wormley, the offensive line MVP. Working at guard, Wormley did a fantastic job keeping defensive linemen out of the backfield. It was particularly impressive to see how he was able to control the defensive linemen while keeping his hands inside to avoid potential holding penalties. Jake Hornibrook has made a ton of progress since we saw him last. His pass blocking skills were very good and he could play guard or tackle at the next level.

BUZZWORTHY

This award could have gone to a number of prospects but Nelms, who has been on the cusp of breaking out for a few months, has really developed into a what looks like a well-rounded defensive end. He showed speed moves, power moves, various hand techniques, and deserves plenty of buzz after Sunday's performance. Massachusetts defensive back Zukudo Igwenagu is a huge safety that could have a future as a linebacker. His athleticism and physicality should earn him more looks from college coaches.

CANNON FOR AN ARM

Roberson, a Penn State quarterback commit, has developed a reputation for his strong arm and it was front and center on Sunday. Roberson's passes cut through the wind with ease as he showed off the ability to make all the throws, even in less than ideal conditions. Look for Roberson to help Penn State with more down field passes. Florida quarterback commit Jalon Jones has really bulked up. It has helped him have more command over his passes and really drive the ball to all parts of the field.

DEEP THREAT

The wide receiver group wasn't the best on Sunday but Jacobs made a ton of plays down the field so he earned this award. Jacobs is a big, strong prospect that showed pretty reliable hands and did a really good job of high-pointing the ball. Jaden Dottin, a 2020 prospect out of Connecticut, is similar to Jacobs in size and also found a lot of success Sunday.

FUTURE PHENOM

There are very few Power Five prospects that come out of New Hampshire but colleges need to take a closer look at McQuarrie. The 6-foot-7, 210-pound signal caller was the biggest surprise of the day. He showed plenty of arm strength and pretty solid mechanics. Currently an 8th grader, defensive end Keith Miles Jr. is developed well beyond his years. Expect to hear his name a lot as time goes on.

MR. STRETCH

Ford was very good on Sunday and really showed off his versatility during one-on-ones. He would just pull away from linebackers in the open field and made a lot of impressive catches away from his body towards the sideline and down the field. Big-time 2020 running back Jalen Berger, whose hands are getting better every time we see him, had a very similar performance to Ford.

QUIET ASSASSIN

This award is for the player that just goes out there and takes care of business without a lot of trash talking or celebrating. Smith did exactly that on Sunday. His range and length created serious problems for receivers and quarterbacks as he broke up plenty of passes and just got back in line for his next rep. Linebacker Kervens Bonhomme showed off impressive speed and agility, which led to a lot of success, but he wasn't into trash talking or celebrating either.

RISING STAR

This award is for a rising senior prospect that should have more offers or attention than he currently has. Blissett is an easy choice for this award. Rutgers and Maryland are his biggest offers so far but more schools should be going after him. Fellow New York defensive lineman Jared Hunte is also a good fit for this award. LSU, Ole Miss, Penn State, Texas A&M and a few others have offered him but very few schools are really pushing for him. Hunte seems like he should be a higher priority for some of these schools.

RUBBERBAND MAN