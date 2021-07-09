Friday's 5th Quarter: Big decision on deck; dates to circle & more

The Penn State football program had packed weekends throughout June, as a quiet period for the first time in over a year allowed hundreds of prospects to visit for camps, regular trips, and evaluation days. Anyone who thought July's dead period would bring a major slowdown was wrong, as the first weekend saw commitments come in all across the country. The Lions netted five, of course, before four-star Rivals250 back Nicholas Singleton made it six when he picked the program over Notre Dame and others back on Tuesday. This weekend will provide some rest for the weary, as no scheduled commitments are on the docket. But, there will be something to watch closely on Sunday and Monday, which is where we start Friday's Fifth Quarter rundown before diving into four other topics of interest to close out the week. Related - CB Jordan Allen on Penn State: 'They've always kept it real'

1. A defining moment on deck for White

Lonnie White, shown here on a Penn State visit back in 2019, is expected to be drafted in the first few rounds of the Major League Baseball draft, which starts Sunday.

Penn State football fans have been anxiously awaiting the start of the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft, and it's now almost here. The selection process starts with Round 1 on Sunday night, and then Rounds 2-10 will kick off at 1 p.m. Monday and run throughout the afternoon. It's a guarantee that four-star receiver and stud outfielder Lonnie White will hear his name called early on Day 2, at the latest, and that will force the Malvern Prep star to make a difficult decision. Will he start his professional baseball career or come to State College and play both sports for the Nittany Lions? Throughout the last few weeks and months, White, who has not yet enrolled, has said and done all the right things and even came to town for a visit back in June. But, ultimately, his future will come down to whether or not he wants to pass up the considerable cash influx that will come with a pro baseball contract as opposed to pursuing his passion for both sports in college. Whatever he decides, it shouldn't be much longer until Penn State knows whether one of its highest-rated signees from the last cycle will join the team.



Circle the date: July 17

This weekend is shaping up to be a quiet one in Lions land, but that won't be the case next weekend, as Louisiana three-star corner Jordan Allen is set to make his announcement then. The 6-foot, 180-pound recruit has long had an interest in Georgia, Louisville, and Miami in addition to the Lions. Penn State has earned the two most recent FutureCast picks, including one from BWI expert Ryan Snyder. Landing Allen would go a long way toward setting the foundation for Penn State's cornerback group for year's to come, and it may also cause a domino effect. Two other uncommitted prospects at the position, Cam Miller and Keenan Nelson Jr., haven't announced decision dates yet, but we expect the staff to only be able to take one more player at the position as long as Allen follows through. Besides Allen, IMG Academy four-star running back Kaytron Allen is expected to decide on this day, too, so that will be something to watch for as well. The Lions appear to be in the catbird seat at this point in time.

3. Circle the date, Part II

Baltimore native Dani Dennis-Sutton will decide between Penn State and Georgia in just under two weeks

Speaking of things that aren't too terribly far away, Dani Dennis-Sutton will end his highly-touted recruitment on July 22, and so the countdown to that decision day is on, as well. The 6-foot-5, 250-pound five-star has a FutureCast that currently favors Georgia, but as BWI expert Ryan Snyder said on this week's podcast (link below), it is by no means time to rule the Lions out. "I don't need to lecture you guys on how important he is," Snyder said. "Alabama is technically in the mix, but it's Georgia or Penn State. "Every day, it seems like something new there. It's clear to me that he is trying to figure it out. My gut after our one long talk did tell me Georgia, but I've had a bunch of contacts and sources tell me this is definitely not done, and Penn State has a real chance." Expect the seesaw to continue bouncing back and forth over the next 10-14 days.

4. A Thought for the road

We're not quite ready to turn the focus solely from recruiting to only the team just yet (see above for all the reasons why!), but it's never too early to look ahead to Week 1. A Lion's Den subscriber offered up this question, which we'll take on here: What are your thoughts on the Wisconsin game? Obviously, going to Camp Randall with a first-year offensive coordinator and a lot of new starters and reserves across the board presents a tremendous challenge, but I think it's one that Penn State will be up for. Currently, Vegas makes the Badgers about a 3.5-point favorite, which, assuming they get four points of home-field advantage, makes this a pick 'em at worst and possibly means the Lions would be a small favorite on a neutral field at best. That says a lot to me, as both sides have plenty of questions to answer. Wisconsin probably has an edge in terms of returning talent and location, and yet they're not a runaway favorite. Will Penn State have to be perfect to win? Pretty close to it, I imagine, but it's also a game the Lions have been focused on since late December, and it's hard to see them not coming ready to play. We'll break this one down in greater detail as the date inches closer, but for now, getting 3.5 feels like something the betting men and women should be happy about, as I'm not sure you'll get over a field goal come kickoff.

5. The final word