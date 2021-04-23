Penn State football will return to Beaver Stadium Friday evening for its third and final scrimmage of the 2021 spring practice session, this time in front of a general population of fans, invited senior students, and maybe most important, recruits. Given some of the overarching storylines of the spring, set in the context of some of what we were able to witness last Saturday afternoon in the program’s open scrimmage, here’s a look at what we’ll be watching with interest Friday night:

The Nittany Lions' offensive line had its hands full Saturday against a blitzing Brent Pry defense. (Mark Selders/Penn State Athletics)

1) Injuries and absences We have to start here because, while Penn State avoids discussing injuries with any level of detail, there is a bottom-line reality to absences that has to be acknowledged. And that is, effectively, the players on the roster aren’t necessarily the players you have, and the players you have are the ones you have to play with, and the ones you have to play with are the ones that dictate the final scores on Saturdays. (I know, I know… no, ahem, kidding, Sherlock.) When you look at how Saturday afternoon’s scrimmage shook out and some of what we ended up discussing afterward, though, these details were incredibly important. Both Juice Scruggs and Des Holmes were missing on the offensive line. (It also illuminates Phil Trautwein’s vague response when asked about Holmes’ spring performance three days before Saturday's scrimmage: “He's a versatile guy. He's able to play guard and tackle. That's helpful, just because you can move him anywhere, both sides and you're always able to rotate guys if something does happen, or someone else is struggling in the game or whatever, you can always move guys around to make sure that you're always playing your best five. So, he's doing a good job, and he's gonna continue to work every day and just keep getting better.”) So, yes, the Nittany Lions’ offensive line in which Anthony Whigan manned the left guard spot and Sal Wormley held the right guard spot had some issues with pass protection against a Brent Pry defense that appeared to have no restrictions on what it could do. But, it’s somewhat difficult to project that out with any level of certainty as being a cause for concern beyond what should already be a cause for concern given the performance of Penn State’s offensive line the first half of the 2020 season. That notion begins on the offensive line but certainly doesn’t stop there. Noah Cain continues to be the big, glaring absence that could and should radically transform Penn State’s offense upon his return to participation. Meanwhile defensively, Jesse Luketa and Charlie Katshir will change the complexion of Penn State’s linebackers, Ji’Ayir Brown had buzz throughout the spring at safety but didn’t see action Saturday, Joey Porter’s absence at corner is no doubt a factor that could shake up how Penn State treats its glut of talent at the position opposite presumed starter Tariq Castro-Fields (to say nothing of the emergences of Kalen King and Johnny Dixon), and Fred Hansard will also shake up Penn State’s approach to the DT two-deep.

Will James Franklin be pleased with the program's final week of spring practices?

2) James Franklin’s agenda The most instructive place to start from a football perspective is probably with Franklin’s post-scrimmage comments Saturday about the areas of necessary growth and areas of demonstrated improvement witnessed in the performance. “There's a bunch of things that we still got to get cleaned up, operationally, assignment-wise, but we've gotten a lot in,” Franklin said, lauding the value of the level of competition that exists between the offense and defense. “I think we've laid a really good foundation. These next three practices will be important because we've been heavy install pretty much for 12 practices. This will allow us these last three to go back and refine some of the finer details.” Those finer details, Franklin would go on to explain, include the prioritization of establishing the running game offensively. “The run game is something that you'd like to leave the spring feeling good about because it's hard to make improvements in that before you get back to training camp. But the passing game, there's a lot of things you can work on your own the rest of the spring in the summer,” Franklin said. “I like where we're at, but there's still plenty of work to be done.” For the first time since the program allowed limited media attendance to Coaches Clinic scrimmages the week before the Blue-White Game during the Joe Paterno era (to my recollection, a practice that ended sometime soon after my arrival to the beat in 2006), Friday evening’s second scrimmage viewing opportunity will provide a level of context that hasn’t been made previously available in the spring. And, as far as I’m concerned, that’s a good thing.

3) Takeaways... I made a joke during the in-game thread last Saturday that I think probably applies here, though it’s some pretty well-worn and obvious insight into practices in which one team is practicing against itself. So when Devyn Ford returned a kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown, I said Joe Lorig would be both happy and upset. In terms that I know likely sound like beating a dead horse, two competing interests must be rectified on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball for the Nittany Lions this season. The offense has to stop turning the ball over and the defense has to start creating more takeaways. Saturday afternoon, the defense won that battle, generating three takeaways in the form of a pair of King interceptions, one a pick-six on Ta’Quan Roberson, the other in the red zone against Sean Clifford late in the practice, as well as a blown-up backfield fumble and recovery by Jaquan Brisker. Defensively, this amounts to a development worthy of optimism ahead of the 2021 season, particularly as it relates to King and the impact he might provide. “He's got ball skills. You want to recruit guys that can play both sides of the ball. He's got tremendous confidence in his talents. And he's got ball skills,” Franklin said. “And I know this sounds strange and I know this sounds funny, but he's made some great plays on the ball, but some guys like him, the ball just likes them. He's gotten a couple of interceptions where you just throw it to him. “We had a guy a few years back that was very similar that played for us, and the ball just likes them. They get a number of turnovers by making great plays and they get a number that the ball just tips up and lands in their hands or just throwing to them by a misread. He's one of those guys. Part of it is he's always around the ball and I think he's got a pretty good understanding of what we're asking him to do from a scheme perspective. But you just continue to see. What you guys saw today wasn't new. We've seen it all spring.” For Penn State, this is an excellent, much-needed step if the defense wants to evolve into something that creates opportunities. “I tell the guys in the room, if you have an opportunity to turn the ball over, we can win the game,” new safeties coach Anthony Poindexter said this spring. “These are game-changing, life-changing, program-changing plays…I put a high emphasis on trying to get the ball when the opportunity comes to you. You got to make the play. And that's why I want them to play tree. I'm not saying you’re gambling, but you can practice a certain way that in the game, I know I can make this play and when the play presents itself to make, I'm gonna make it. Obviously, in the back end, you have to turn the ball over. Get interceptions, fumble recoveries, cause fumbles. All kinds of stuff. It's a big part of it and it does help the team win.” It's self-evident to the point of obviousness, but it will continue to bear repeating in this space.

Can Penn State's offense demonstrate better ball security Friday night?

4) ... and turnovers Conversely, this is a huge problem for Penn State’s offense! The ball is the program, they say, and it has been the priority dating back to the disaster of the first half of the 2020 season, and the first- and second-string quarterbacks both get picked? The offensive line gets blown up to the point of a handoff fumble in the backfield? In a 90-minute scrimmage? The beauty of spring football is that there are no marks made in the wins or losses columns for the program. But, just given the recent history and struggles turning the ball over, not only last season but also dating to the end of the 2019 campaign, the urge to see Saturday’s turnovers as a troubling continuation of those trends isn’t without merit. “Ball security is the most important thing that we've stressed. And we didn't do a very good job of that today,” offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich said. “And so that's going to continue to be pounded always, always. “If we play smart on offense, and we don't turn it over, we give ourselves a chance. If you turn it over, you have no chance, and we have to take care of the doggone football.” Clifford shrugged off his late-practice pick as a symptom of a multitude of issues on one particular play. And, he’s right. A practice interception in April is not a flashing red light on an individual level. It can be corrected, and even in front of fans and the media, to take it in stride shows a level of maturity and savviness you’d expect out of a fifth-year senior quarterback. However, it’s also a reminder that, whatever collectively needs to be accomplished for Yurcich’s offense to thrive this season, none of it will matter without dramatically improved ball security. Full stop.

Limited by injury last season, will Cam Sullivan-Brown assert himself into Penn State's top tier of receivers?