Within hours of Smith’s introductory news conference, Illinois began reaping the benefits of its choice. The Illini sold more than 2,000 new season tickets in the first two days of Smith’s tenure as head coach, helping reverse a trend that had seen average home attendance decline in five of the previous six seasons. “There were a lot of fist pumps internally when we heard the news,” associate athletic director Jason Heggemeyer told reporters at the time. “Then it was, ‘Hey, we better get to work. This is going to be huge.’ ”

Will Lovie Smith fare better? The Illini brought him aboard in March 2016 as the permanent successor to Beckman, who was fired just before the start of the 2015 season for his handling of injured players. Smith’s appointment was seen as a huge coup for a beleaguered program. A decade earlier, he had taken the Chicago Bears to the Super Bowl. Before that, he served as defensive coordinator in St. Louis, where he helped the Rams reach the 2002 Super Bowl. Who better to take charge of the Illini than a guy with Chicago and St. Louis connections and a reputation for succeeding at the sport’s highest level?

But since Mackovic left for Texas following the 1991 season, the only head coach to compile a winning record in Champaign has been Vic Koenning, who took over when Zook was fired at the end of the 2011 regular season and coached the Illini to a victory over UCLA in the Kraft Hunger Bowl. That was Koenning’s first and last game. The other five coaches who followed Mackovic went a collective 117-189, and none of them lasted more than eight seasons.

You name it, Illinois has tried it. Eager to revive a program whose alumni include the likes of Red Grange and Dick Butkus, the Fighting Illini have brought in a succession of coaches who were willing to accept the challenge, only to find sustained success elusive. Illinois has tried offensive gurus (John Mackovic, Ron Turner), defensive gurus (Lou Tepper, Tim Beckman) and even a special teams guru (Ron Zook). It has hired college lifers and guys with NFL pedigrees.





Smith’s admirers include the coach who will be standing on the opposite sideline from him on Friday night, Penn State’s James Franklin. At his weekly news conference on Tuesday, Franklin ticked off a list of Smith’s accomplishments as if reading them straight from the coach’s CV.

“Obviously, we’ve got tremendous respect for Lovie Smith and his career, what he’s been able to do,” Franklin said. “It’s his third season as the head coach at Illinois, 14th year of head coaching experience. Illinois, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Chicago Bears. Nineteen years of NFL coaching experience, 11 as a head coach, one Super Bowl appearance as a head coach and one as defensive coordinator with the Rams.”

“You look at what he was able to do with the Chicago Bears – three division titles, two NFC Championship Game appearances, a Super Bowl appearance, AP Coach of the Year in 2005. And he’s the third-winningest coach in Chicago Bears history. So obviously, the guy has won a lot of games and is a very, very good football coach.”

Smith has indeed been a winner at most of the stops in his coaching career, which include stints as an assistant at Tennessee and Ohio State while he was working his way up. But he hasn’t won much at Illinois, and the sky-high hopes that greeted his arrival have been tempered by two-plus seasons of hard, cold reality.

The Illini are 7-20 since Smith took over, and year two was worse than year one, with the Illini going 2-10 overall and 0-9 in conference play in 2017. Heading into this weekend’s Big Ten opener, the Illini haven’t won a league game since defeating Michigan State in November 2016.

One of the problems has been a reliance on youth. In 2016, the Illini had more first-time starters – 28 – than any team in the Football Bowl Subdivision. Improbably, that number increased to 31 last year, and during their recently concluded nonconference season, they used nine. Adding to the challenge, several of those first-year starters have been freshmen. In their 2017 and ’18 season openers, the Illini started a combined total of seven true freshmen, equaling the team’s total from the previous 36 years.

Another true freshman – M.J. Rivers II – was thrust into action in week two of the current season, after graduate transfer A.J. Bush went down with a hamstring injury against Western Illinois. Bush sat out the Illini’s nonconference finale last week against South Florida. Rivers filled in, hitting 20 of 29 passes for 168 yards, but he wasn’t able to engineer a comeback after the Illini surrendered 18 points in the fourth quarter. On the final play of the game from the South Florida 25-yard line, Rivers overthrew Ricky Smalling in the end zone, allowing the Bulls to escape Soldier Field with a 25-19 victory.

“He had us in position,” Smith said. “The things we need to improve are the things we would be talking about [with any quarterback] after his first start. You just can’t really prepare them for everything that happens over the course of a game. There are so many learning situations in that game for M.J.

“But in the end, he had the ball in his hands, we had the ball in our hands with a chance to win the game at the end. In order for that to happen, the quarterback has to make a lot of great decisions throughout that game. That’s what M.J. has done. This next step, though, is to clean up some of those things.”

Smith didn’t say whether Bush would return against Penn State. Nor did he elaborate on the status of five players who were suspended for the Illini’s first three games. Held out for undisclosed violations of team rules, those players included three returning starters: safety Bennett Williams, cornerback Nate Hobbs and tight end Lou Dorsey. If they’re back on the field on Friday night – and a report Tuesday in The (Champaign-Urbana) News-Gazette says they will be – Illinois’ chances of engineering a second consecutive home win over the Lions will rise accordingly. The Illini’s secondary has been lit up for an average of 325.3 yards per game through three games, so Williams and Dorsey, who combined to make 17 starts as freshmen last year, would give them a boost where they need it most.

Even though this is his first matchup with Penn State since taking over the program two years ago, Smith is well aware of the difficulties that the Nittany Lions pose as he and his team try to break a 12-game Big Ten losing streak. Those difficulties start – but hardly end – with quarterback Trace McSorley.

“He’s mobile, he’s accurate throwing the ball, a good athlete,” Smith said. “They have a good stable of running backs, wideouts, linemen. You just kind of go down the list, and they have good players at most positions. Where we are with our program, we look forward to this challenge.”

The Illini haven’t made the dramatic upturn that so many Illinois fans have been seeking since Smith’s arrival. In their opener, they needed to rally for 28 second-half points to defeat a visiting Kent State team that Penn State demolished 63-10 two weeks later. But there have been signs of progress. A year ago, they surrendered six touchdowns in a 47-23 loss to South Florida, but they were competitive in last week’s rematch. They took a 12-point lead into the fourth quarter before the defense buckled, surrendering 199 yards in the final 15 minutes.

And now, with Penn State’s impending arrival, the Illini will have a chance to shock the world and show to their doubters that the program is headed in the right direction.

“We’re going to show up excited about seeing exactly how much improvement we can make and how we come back from adversity,” Smith said. “Usually, that sends you one way or the other. I just know the direction it’s going to send us.”