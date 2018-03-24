“We group the freshmen in with us now,” Gadowsky said. “There are no freshmen really.”

Come gametime on Saturday, the Nittany Lions will need them to be more than that.

The duo drifted throughout one side of the ice, collecting pucks one by one and depositing them into a small crate. At practice, after all, Limoges and Hults are freshmen.

They weren’t getting in extra reps or taking time to absorb their surroundings ahead of an NCAA Tournament bout with Denver. Their purpose was much simpler.

ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- Most of their teammates off the ice and into the bowels of the PPL Center after practice, Alex Limoges and Cole Hults lingered a little longer.

Penn State’s freshman class has been a catalyst for success down the stretch. Limoges’ eight points in the last six games lead the team. Hults forms a reliable defensive pairing with senior Erik Autio. Evan Barratt has four goals in six games. Sam Sternschein gives the Nittany Lions valuable minutes their shutdown line.



The group isn’t quite the star-studded freshman class of a season ago, which featured players like Denis Smirnov, Nate Sucese and Peyton Jones. But it doesn’t have to be.

The Nittany Lion freshmen are coming into their own right when they’re needed most.

“We’re very happy with what they’re doing and I think we’ve talked about it throughout the year, the media could see that they were coming,” Gadowsky said. “All of them, they were just getting better and better and I guess it’s easy to talk about [Alex] Limoges and [Evan] Barratt, but you can just see them getting better and better and better. I think mostly because of the growth of our freshmen, we’re a better team now than at the start of the year.”

The growth of Penn State’s youth mirrors a similar phenomenon that occurred last season. Liam Folkes, then a freshman, secured a Big Ten title with a breakaway goal in the conference title game. The group followed up, scoring nine of 13 Penn State goals in the NCAA Tournament.

Up against Denver, the defending national champion and one of the country’s best teams, the Nittany Lions could use a similar boost from their young players.

“It’s a lot easier watching it on TV,” Barratt said, reflecting on Penn State’s NCAA trip last season, before he arrived. “They played two really awesome games and now being a part of it is special. We’re going to have some fun tomorrow.

Both Barratt and Hults are NHL draft picks, and Saturday’s tilt with the Pioneers should give an indication of how they match up with other top-level talent.

Denver features two of college hockey’s most dynamic offensive players in Troy Terry and Henrik Borgstrom, who both almost certainly have a future at the next level.

Hults, who expressed his desire to play in the NHL at his very first press conference upon arriving at Penn State, is looking forward to the test.

“It excites me,” Hults said. “You know, it’s Denver. They won the National Championship last year and these guys lost to them last year, everybody’s fired up to play them again. It’s going to be a big stadium and it’s going to be a lot of fun.”