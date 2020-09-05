Penn State confirmed Saturday evening that freshman defensive lineman Brandon Taylor was no longer part of its football program. A 6-foot-2, 270-pound prospect from Lima, Ohio, Taylor just enrolled at University Park back in June but is no longer with the program due to an unspecified violation of team rules.

“Brandon Taylor is no longer a member of the Penn State football team due to a violation of team rules. We appreciate Brandon’s contributions to the program and wish him success in the future,” a team spokesman wrote in a prepared statement.

A four-year letterman at Lima Senior High, Taylor totaled 25 sacks over the course of his career. He had a very impressive senior season, racking up 57 tackles and 14 sacks. Taylor was offered by the Nittany Lions the previous spring, in March 2019, and wound up committing at the end of June, just a week after he took an official visit. Kentucky, Purdue, Ohio State and West Virginia and all earned visits from Taylor. Other notable schools that offered included Michigan, Michigan State, Oklahoma and Tennessee.

A member of the Class of 2020, Taylor was one of six defensive linemen in last year's class. He was expected to begin his career at defensive end, joining Michigan native Bryce Mostella. The other four defensive line prospects - Cole Brevard, Amin Vanover, Fatorma Mulbah and Coziah Izzard - will all begin their careers at defensive tackle.

