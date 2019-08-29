“I was like, ‘Well, okay.’ And then I scored a touchdown, so I was kind of like, ‘Whatever.’”

The platoon proved to be no match for Freiermuth, who plowed his way into the end zone to cut the Nittany Lion deficit to under a touchdown.

Faking an inside draw to running back Miles Sanders , McSorley locked in on Freiermuth again along the Penn State sideline. Connecting at the 6-yard line, three Wildcats surrounded Freiermuth, each taking a crack at the true freshman tight end.

“We were in the red zone, and I’m pretty sure Josh Allen , he looked over at me and was like, ‘You're not scoring a touchdown on this one. We know what you're about in the red zone.’

Pat Freiermuth , a frequent target of McSorley’s through the course of the 2018 season, had already reeled in seven touchdown receptions. And, just one play prior, he’d snagged a remarkable 20-yard reception along the Nittany Lions’ sideline.

The clock winding its way past the 11-minute mark, then under 10, a Trace McSorley carry set the Nittany Lions up with a second-and-4 at the Kentucky 18-yard line.

Trailing Kentucky by 13 points with time running down in the fourth quarter of the Citrus Bowl, Penn State returned to the red zone following a quick Wildcat three-and-out.

The moral for Freiermuth is one that has stuck with him as his sophomore season is set to begin in earnest on Saturday afternoon against Idaho at Beaver Stadium (3:30 p.m., BTN). Building a reputation as an especially potent threat in the red zone, Freiermuth will not be spending any time under the radar in the days, weeks, and months ahead.

Instead, he’s likely to be a focal point for every opponent on the Nittany Lions’ schedule this season, and Freiermuth is embracing the idea as the challenge that it will be.

“It's different coming into it knowing that teams will be game-planning for me and all that stuff,” Freiermuth told reporters this week. “Working with Coach Bowen and talking to him, I just had to know more coverages and where people were going to go and definitely just kind of figure out how to win against man, and I've done that this off-season and ready to take what the defense throws at me.”

Certainly, Freiermuth has had plenty of practice against what many would consider top-notch competition throughout the offseason to get him ready for the season ahead.

Routinely facing linebacker Micah Parsons, primed for his own star-making sophomore season, Freiermuth has been engaged in a constant state of competition.

“Me and Micah compete every single day in practice, friendly competition going on who can win more one-on-one reps,” said Freiermuth. “The first camp last year, I got him. I got him in spring ball. He got me this camp. But I mean, we compete in everything, and we're very competitive and we thrive off each other, so it just gets us better and gets the team better.”

Tight ends coach Tyler Bowen has played witness to that development this offseason.

Hailing Freiermuth’s unique combination of size, ball skills, and body control, the second-year assistant said he was most impressed by the tight end’s dedication to picking up the nuances of the game. Already demonstrating his readiness to contribute at this level from a physical standpoint, that Freiermuth gained confidence through experience has only helped to further his potential at this early stage in his career.

“He came in and matured very quickly and had a good understanding of coverage and the scheme and the work that he puts in in the film room,” said Bowen. “All those things that he does outside of the hours that we're allowed to be with him made him a threat in that area and a guy that was able to contribute.

“We talk about living up to a standard, and the standard that we set in our room is very high and we're going to continue to build on, not only just him, but what we did as a group last year. We obviously want to set the bar higher and do much more to help the team continue to win.”

For his efforts, Freiermuth has already taken on a stature within the program typically foreign to second-year players.

Named one of eight captains for the 2019 season, one of three on offense, three on defense, and another two on special teams, it’s an honor that took Freiermuth by surprise, but one that he’s also determined to live up to.

“It’s a blessing and an honor. I mean, I kind of was expecting maybe next year to be a captain, but obviously being voted captain and having my teammates' support and the coaches' support and the whole program's support, that means a lot,” said Freiermuth. “I've been here for a year and some change, and just being voted captain that quick, again, it's a blessing. Especially being captain for a storied program like Penn State. I'm very excited, and I'm ready to handle it.

“Being captain, again, for this program is going to be something that I'll remember for the rest of my life.”