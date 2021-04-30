Following a Thursday first round of the NFL Draft in which Micah Parsons and Odafe Oweh were called upon at the 12th and 31st overall selections, the former Nittany Lion tight end heard his own name called. Selected No. 55 overall by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the second round of the NFL Draft, Freiermuth is staying in-state.

Pat Freiermuth 's name was up next.

Freiermuth missed the latter portion of his junior season with the Nittany Lions due to a shoulder injury following prolific production during his true freshman and sophomore seasons in 2018, '19, respectively.

The 6-foot-5, 258 pound Freiermuth finished his Penn State career with the most career touchdown receptions by any tight end, notching 16 in 30 games, including 26 starts. Through those games, he tallied 92 receptions for 1,185 career receiving yards.