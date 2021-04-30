Pat Freiermuth's name was up next.
Following a Thursday first round of the NFL Draft in which Micah Parsons and Odafe Oweh were called upon at the 12th and 31st overall selections, the former Nittany Lion tight end heard his own name called. Selected No. 55 overall by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the second round of the NFL Draft, Freiermuth is staying in-state.
Freiermuth missed the latter portion of his junior season with the Nittany Lions due to a shoulder injury following prolific production during his true freshman and sophomore seasons in 2018, '19, respectively.
The 6-foot-5, 258 pound Freiermuth finished his Penn State career with the most career touchdown receptions by any tight end, notching 16 in 30 games, including 26 starts. Through those games, he tallied 92 receptions for 1,185 career receiving yards.
ⓘ
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings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ⓘ
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings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*******
• Talk about this article inside
The Lions Den
• Watch our videos and
subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Learn more about our print and digital publication,
Blue-White Illustrated
• Follow us on Twitter:
@BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98
• Follow us on
Instagram
• Like us on
Facebook