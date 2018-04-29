A total of six Penn State football players heard their name called during the 2018 NFL Draft in Dallas, but that's not the entirety of Nittany Lions who have been granted an opportunity to make a professional roster.

Following the conclusion of the draft Saturday evening, seven more representatives from PSU have had their phones ring. On the other end of the line? NFL teams offering spots as undrafted free agents.

Here's a look at who landed where...



