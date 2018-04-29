Ticker
Free Agent Wrap: Where PSU's undrafted players are going

Tim Owen • BlueWhiteIllustrated.com
@Tim_OwenBWI
Staff Writer

A total of six Penn State football players heard their name called during the 2018 NFL Draft in Dallas, but that's not the entirety of Nittany Lions who have been granted an opportunity to make a professional roster.

Following the conclusion of the draft Saturday evening, seven more representatives from PSU have had their phones ring. On the other end of the line? NFL teams offering spots as undrafted free agents.

Here's a look at who landed where...


WR SAEED BLACKNALL – OAKLAND RAIDERS

Ryan Snyder


LB JASON CABINDA – OAKLAND RAIDERS

Steve Manuel


DT CURTIS COTHRAN – MINNESOTA VIKINGS

DT PARKER COTHREN – PITTSBURGH STEELERS

K TYLER DAVIS – BUFFALO BILLS

CB GRANT HALEY – NEW YORK GIANTS

OL BRENDAN MAHON – CAROLINA PANTHERS

