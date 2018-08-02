Nittany Lion offensive line coach Matt Limegrover and the rest of the coaching staff have picked up another quality commitment from Baltimore native Zachary Franks.

A 6-foot-6, 280 pound offensive tackle from Gilman, Franks attended the Lasch Bash Barbecue Saturday. After going home to discuss everything with his parents, he wasted little time in making decision, announcing his commitment Thursday afternoon.

"It's a place that felt home," said Franks. "The school has connections everywhere and it's number two in the rankings for graduating CEOs. That's something I want to do after football. "But I've always dreamed of playing big-time college football and Penn State is it. There is a special level of excitement and energy around the program and it's something I really love and need to be a part of."

Franks earned an offer from the staff following a strong performance at the Whiteout Camp last month.