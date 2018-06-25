Three-star offensive lineman Zachary Franks was the lone Class of 2019 prospect to leave Penn State’s Whiteout Camp Saturday with an offer from the Nittany Lion coaching staff. A 6-foot-6, 280 pound offensive tackle from Gilman in Baltimore, Franks has had Penn State’s attention for months now, as he’s been regularly speaking with tight end coach Tyler Bowen on a weekly basis throughout the offseason. However, James Franklin and his assistants wanted to see him workout in-person before they took that next step. That gave him plenty of motivation heading in Saturday’s camp.

Franks was the only 2019 prospect to earn an offer immediately following the staff's Whiteout Camp Saturday.

“It means a lot to me,” Franks said, when asked the offer from Penn State and the camp in . “I think it really proves to a lot of people what I already thought myself, which is that I can play big-time college football. I think some people doubted that, so I think this really puts all the doubters to rest.

“I went out and proved myself against some top competition, against some really good players that already had great offers. So, that was a really important camp for me. I think I proved myself.” Franks got a taste for Penn State’s staff and football program back in April when he attended the Blue-White Game. They made it clear to him then that he was being seriously considered for an offer, but that feeling took another step in the right direction as soon as he walked into the Lasch Building this weekend. “The first thing that stood out is the energy they bring to the room,” said Franks. “When I first walked in, Coach Franklin chased me down. Apparently, I walked right past him and I didn’t even realize it. He came over then and joked about how I’m going to walk right past him and not say hello. So, that was cool. He made me feel wanted right from the start.”