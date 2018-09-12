“That group will continue to evolve and grow, and you'll see a lot of guys get an opportunity to make plays,” Franklin. “I think at some point this season, either someone will take the job and take control of it and say 'it's mine', because there is a gap, or you'll see a two-headed or three-headed monster continue to kind of evolve there and grow and get better week-to-week.”

Much was made of the offseason competition for those starting spots, but it’s apparent that decision making process has spilled into the early season for the Nittany Lions’ coaching staff.

Koa Farmer, Jan Johnson and Cam Brown -- listed as Penn State’s three starting linebackers on the depth chart -- have frequently found themselves rotating with Micah Parsons, Ellis Brooks and Jarvis Miller, with true freshman Jesse Luketa earning some time in competitive situations as well.

The Nittany Lions have used several linebackers over the course of their first two games, and haven’t been shy about moving down the depth chart with the outcome still hanging in the balance. Backups saw plenty of time late in Penn State’s Week 1 overtime win against Appalachian State before playing in the first half against Pittsburgh Saturday as well.

James Franklin had a long list of names to cover when asked about his linebackers at his weekly press conference Tuesday.

It’s an approach that Franklin also seems to be taking at safety, where Penn State lost both of its starters from last season. Lamont Wade and Ayron Monroe have often supplanted starters Nick Scott and Garrett Taylor in the season’s early stages.

At linebacker, especially, the rotation can be viewed as a product of Penn State’s excellent recruiting efforts at the position. Parsons was the sixth-ranked player in the 2018 class and Luketa and Brooks were both four-star prospects.

That type of talent has fostered the competition for playing time Franklin has sought out since he took the job.

“Obviously the benefit is, throughout your program, you're creating depth, which is something we always want to do,” Franklin said. “We work really hard to create depth so that if you do have to make a change, whether it's because of production or whether it's because of, you know, a bump or a bruise or something like that, that next guy is ready to play. There's not a significant drop-off.”

The negative side to it, Franklin said, is the constant rotation can create a lack of cohesion among the linebacking unit.

According to Miller, the strategy is more sound because of the versatility within the linebacker room. Miller and Farmer both have experience in the defensive backfield, whereas Brown, Johnson, Brooks and Parsons fit the more traditional mold of the linebacker position.

“We all have our own unique abilities that come in at once,” Miller said. “...I think that all work together in a way that comes together. We have a lot of athleticism in the room which can help hide maybe the lack of guys at some positions, things like that.”

It’s also provided Miller, a redshirt junior whose defensive experience is not substantial, with the opportunity to play meaningful snaps, a chance he said he’s grateful for and intends to make the most of.

“I do like it,” he said. “I feel like it keeps everyone fresh. You know you can go hard because you’ve got a guy to sub in for you that can kind of pick it up for you when you’re tired.”

That’s the logic behind Penn State’s rotation along the defensive line, something coach Sean Spencer’s group has employed regularly.

The application of that strategy to the linebackers is new, though, and Johnson said he doesn’t see the downside.

“I think it's a benefit because it helps the linebacker core as a group,” he said. “It helps us all know how to work with each other and know what our strengths and weaknesses are together.”