“Feel good about how we closed the class out, how we closed the class out, still got a lot of work to do,” said Franklin. “Excited how the class filled out, excited about what we'll be able to do in the offseason. Obviously, a lot more question marks go into this season than maybe we had in the past, but excited about where we're going.”

To commemorate the occasion, Nittany Lion head coach James Franklin met with the media at Beaver Stadium. Offering his thoughts on the practical end of recruiting for this cycle, acknowledging another name or two could still be added before all is said and done, Franklin detailed the additional signings of Joseph Darkwa, Daequan Hardy, Smith Vilbert, and T.J. Jones.

Four more names signed and submitted their letters of intent on Wednesday’s National Signing Day, boosting Penn State’s haul to 23 members in its Class of 2019.

Given the sheer volume of personnel changes to take place in the past five weeks, those questions immediately took hold of the press conference.

Specifically, asked to size up the exodus of veteran players with remaining eligibility to the NCAA’s transfer portal, Franklin explored the topic as a whole and its relation to Penn State this offseason.

Seeing the likes of Danny Dalton, Dae’lun Darien, Brelin Faison-Walden, Alex Gellerstedt, Isaiah Humphries, Sterling Jenkins, Juwan Johnson, Zech McPhearson, Jarvis Miller, Ayron Monroe, and Brandon Polk, all pursue transfers, most with immediate eligibility as Penn State graduates, Franklin explained his perspective on the new normal in college football.

“It's changed. College athletics has changed. College football has changed,” said Franklin. “There's been a lot of rule changes in the last five years that have impacted college football.”

From that point forward, Franklin spent the next six minutes detailing some of the changes that have led to this point in college football in which the term “free agency” isn’t much of a stretch.

Beginning with the graduate transfer rule, Franklin said, the NCAA’s intention was to allow players to seek out a master’s degree at a school with a different offering from their original institution.

Agents, he continued, were granted the right to speak to players beginning with their freshman seasons rather than following the exhaustion of their college eligibility.

“There was a lot of talk within the NCAA and the membership institutions about deregulation a few years ago. Especially the rules that they didn't really feel like were enforceable,” he said. “I don't know if that makes a whole lot of sense, though, because there's still a lot of people that aren't going to do it because you're not supposed to; and that's concerning.”

Acknowledging that Penn State is likely an outlier to the norm within the NCAA regarding its implementation of the transfer portal this offseason, thanks in large part to the program’s emphasis on speedy and efficient paths toward earning degrees, Franklin detailed the conflict that accompanies the departures of so many players.

“For me, ultimately, I want our guys to be able to chase their dreams and be happy and be successful,” said Franklin. “And we're unbelievably supportive of that.”

That support isn’t without its downsides, though.

Weighing in throughout the press conference on the college football model and its impact on his own life, as well as the lives of many players, families, and extended people in the orbit of his playing and coaching career, Franklin effective raised the alarm for that model’s future existence.

“I’m worried about college football. I'm worried about what we're teaching young people,” said Franklin, praising the values of mental and physical toughness, and overcoming adversity, that accompany the college football experience. “I worry that we're creating a situation where it's the path of least resistance. And in my life, I don't know if that's ever been the right choice or the right path. So I'm concerned. I really am.”

Calling for athletic directors, university presidents, coaches and players to all be in the same room, sharing opinions and hashing out the challenges that currently exist in an admittedly imperfect system, Franklin insisted that approach is the only way to find common ground among the variety of perspectives all in play.



In the meantime, Resolved to work within the new paradigm that has emerged, Franklin said that the Penn State program has studied changes within college basketball and the best examples of adapting to those changes.



“That's what we're going to do,” he said. “I get it. It can be frustrating. It can be confusing. I get all those types of things. But we're going to embrace the new model. We're going to learn to work within it. And it's really the sign of the times in college athletics.”



