“On the issue of player availability, I don't call it an injury report as much as I think about it as player availability. Whether that comes out of an injury or whether it comes out of eligibility or comes out of some transgression of one kind or another, I think we need to do that,” said Delany. “I think we need to do that nationally. And I think the reason we need to do that is probably with the exception of the home field, the availability of personnel is critical to people who are interested in gambling legally or illegally. And therefore, when players are unavailable, we should know that, if they're probably or likely, I don't have the model code, but I do think it's something that we should do and probably should have done it before, but certainly should do it now.”

At the first of two Big Ten media days, questions about the potential impact of legalized sports betting were posed of many of the participants including commissioner Jim Delany as well as Penn State head coach James Franklin. Specifically addressing the need for conference institutions to educate their players about the challenges associated with gambling and the integrity of the game, Delany offered up his advocation for a new standard of reporting leading into games.

Immediately shooting down the notion that gambling decisions were at all of his concern, Franklin said that leveling the playing field and having each program playing under the same rules was worthy, the idea of enforcing the rules would pose problems.



“The problem is, how are you going to enforce all those things? One program is doing one thing, another program is doing exactly the opposite, and it makes it challenging. But for me, I'm not necessarily looking to do anything to help people in terms of who they're choosing and who they're betting on,” said Franklin. “For us, I want to know what the rules are within our state. I want to know what the rules are nationally. And once I know what those are, then we'll just work around them. But to be honest with you, besides that we're going to educate our players on what they need to be aware of, we’re going to educate our coaches on what they need to be aware of, and besides that it's going to be business as usual for us.”

Continuing that the Penn State program would follow any rules that are put in place under his direction, Franklin explained the thinking behind the practice he currently employs, that of keeping injuries and availability a secret.

“Part of it is gambling. Part of it is our players' health is personal, there's some HIPAA laws when it comes to those types of things. And then the other thing is, if I tell you Mark has a bad ankle, what's he going to do? Go after your bad ankle. So if you have a weakness, why are you going to put your weakness out on the table and let people know what those are?” said Franklin. “For us, we are going to try to gain as much information as we possibly can about our opponent and we are going to try to limit the amount of information that we give to our opponent. So that's all it really comes down to. All I care about is, whatever the rules are, we're going to follow the rules, we're going to live within those rules and go from there.

“But what I don't understand at this point is, how are we going to enforce those rules? Is this going to be a compliance enforced rule? Is this going on each individual campus? Is this an NCAA enforced rule? What are the penalties for it? So I just think we have to be careful because we have enough rules right now that we have a hard time enforcing and now we're adding more.”