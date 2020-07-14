"Well, it's been challenging. We tried to be as transparent as we possibly could the entire time. We had a bunch of zoom call meetings with the players, with the parents, to try to prepare them that guys this is going to be unlike anything you've ever been a part of before," Franklin told Tucker on the podcast. "Everything that football is always done, whether it's Princeton or Penn State, is you're trying to be as efficient as you possibly can. And you're always trying to get 15 pounds of stuff into a 10 pound bag to maximize. And right now, we're not working like that."

Appearing on Ross Tucker's podcast , Franklin offered some details on how the program has handled its return to voluntary workouts the past few weeks.

Meeting with reporters virtually, the Nittany Lions' head coach posited that, upon the team's eventual return to campus, a new normal would emerge in which position meetings didn't happen in person, where the whole team would never be in the same room at the same time, and where practices might be split.

Instead, Franklin explained, the team has been conducting its ramping up training period in groups of 16 inside Holuba Hall. Rather than training five days a week, the small groups commence for workouts in shifts of Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and others on Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday.

In those small groups, actual workout interaction is limited to roommates rather than by position groups, as would normally be the case. And as of the podcast's recording, no players had yet been permitted into the Lasch Building or its locker room.

"We're taking a lot of precautions. You can't get into the facility without your temperature taken. You can't get into the facility without filling out a questionnaire about how you feel. There's a lot of things in place to try to keep everybody as safe as possible," Franklin said. "We all got the test done up the nose. Our entire team. And then we got another retesting coming up here soon. So there's a lot. I probably only covered about half of it, but there's a lot of things that we have in place just to try to keep everybody as safe as we possibly can."

Penn State players aren't the only ones impacted by the new protocols.

Shifting to the coaching staff, which has been back in the Lasch Building since the last week in June, Franklin also laid out how their meetings and work have been conducted the past few weeks, and how they might look in the future.

"You can't have a staff meeting where I got all the coaches in the room at the same time, because you can lose your whole staff," Franklin said. "You can't have a quarterback meeting where you got all your quarterbacks (in the same room). That's why I could see us continuing to use Zoom for a long time. Even when we practice, we're not going to be practicing as a full team. So that means the coaches may be on the field for five hours. We'll do a ones and threes practice and a twos and fours practice, so everything is separate. So you've got a chance if you do have an issue, that you're not quarantining and losing your whole team."

Coming off the weekend news that the Big Ten decided to scrap the entirety of the nonconference portion of the schedule, Franklin also weighed in on what that might mean for Penn State and the rest of the conference.

"We've been talking about it for a couple weeks. I think the biggest thing is the control that it creates. If we do have a stoppage of play, and the conference needs to shut things down for a couple weeks, it's obviously easier to do that when it's all conference on conference. And then obviously, all the protocols that we're going to have as a conference to keep everybody as safe as we possibly can," Franklin said. "Not that we don't think that other schools will do it, but obviously when you're playing different levels of schools with different types of budgets and what they're able to do, it can be complicated. So I think when you took all those things into consideration, we just felt like this was the best thing to do moving forward, and still give us an opportunity to hopefully have a Big Ten champion. And then depending on how this thing all plays out, maybe even a team or two maybe in the college football playoff if things continue to trend in that direction."

For that to happen, of course, the college football season needs to in fact take place.

Whether or not that's a realistic proposition at the moment is something Franklin said he seems to go back and forth on a near daily basis.

"There's days that I'm confident and feel like we're trending in a really good direction and got a good plan, and then there's days or weeks that I'm concerned. But I know there's there's a lot of really good people that are working on it," he said. " I think we have had a good plan at Penn State. And so far so good. I think partly because of our plan, I think partly because of good fortune. I wasn't sure how it was going to be because we have so many players that were coming back to State College from hotspots, but so far,, so good with us. But there's a lot of things that have got to continue to go right for us to make this work."

Penn State began the next phase of the NCAA's amended summer schedule on Monday, permitting up to eight hours of conditioning and film review each week until July 24, at which point 20 hours of "football-related activities" are permitted leading into the August 7 beginning of formal preseason practices. At present, Blue White Illustrated understands the Big Ten's conference-wide stance to be that all current team activities are considered completely voluntary in nature.

