Franklin praises Brent Pry, compares Iowa to prior opponent: Radio Notes

Penn State head coach James Franklin once again held his weekly radio show Thursday evening as the Nittany Lions continue their preparations to face No. 3-ranked Iowa Saturday afternoon in Iowa City.

Joining host Steve Jones and a crowd at The Field restaurant in State College, Franklin took questions from fans in the audience as No. 4-ranked Penn State continues its preparations for the unbeaten Hawkeyes as the Nittany Lions look to improve to 6-0 on the 2021 season. Here's a look at three of the key takeaways from Franklin's appearance:

James Franklin watched quarterback Sean Clifford at Nittany Lions football practice Wednesday.

1) Comfort in familiarity

Opening his show discussing the reality that Penn State keeps its routines exactly the same from week-to-week, extolling the value it brings players to know what's coming from a preparation standpoint, Franklin identified the another valuable experience already under the belts of his personnel this week. Having already played at Wisconsin to open the season, the Badgers then ranked No. 11, Franklin said that the West Division foe bears some stylistic similarities as its counterpart this weekend in the Hawkeyes. "I actually made the argument tonight before coming here at the end of practice that in a lot of ways this is similar to going to Wisconsin and opening the season," Franklin said. "(It's a) similar style of team and how they're built and how they approach the game, venue, all those types of things. We got tremendous respect for University of Iowa and their football program and Coach Ferentz, but I also think the experience of going to Wisconsin is going to be helpful." While the Badgers have since nosedived their way to a 1-3 record, falling entirely out of the Top 25 rankings in the process, the Hawkeyes have climbed to No. 3 nationally with wins over common opponent Indiana and a then-Top 25 Iowa State team on the road. Channeling the same sentiment as Franklin, Nittany Lions' defensive end Nick Tarburton also chose the Badgers when describing the closest comparison to Iowa offensively, particularly along the offensive line. "When I think of Iowa, Wisconsin kind of comes to mind a little bit," Tarburton said. "Iowa is another team that just wants to be real physical, assert the run game. But Iowa is unique just because that's been their identity forever almost. It's impressive what they do and it's gonna be a really fun game." Citing offense-wide development, Mike Yurcich pleased but 'never satisfied' Notes: Penn State football OC Mike Yurcich talks RBs, play calling and more

2) Assistant love

Asked by host Steve Jones about the program's developmental credentials, an element that Franklin has long subtly talked about as an area he considers a strength of the program, the head coach took the self-compliment toward the program a step further. "I think Brett Pry could make the argument is maybe the best defensive coordinator in college football," Franklin said. "I think he should be up for the Broyles Award this year, and probably could have been in other years as well." On statistics alone, Pry's name is likely to be considered among the nation's best by the season's end if they continue at their current trajectory. Allowing just 12.0 points per game, with no opponent exceeding Auburn's 20-point output the third week of the season, the Nittany Lions also boast the nation's No. 7-ranked unit for team passing efficiency defense.

Beyond Pry, though, Franklin also spent a considerable amount of time Thursday evening discussing how every area of the staff's strengths carry over to the field on gameplays. "That's the strength staff making sure that these guys are getting big and strong and fast and explosive in the offseason. That's the coaches teaching techniques and fundamentals and how the techniques and fundamentals translate into their role within the scheme," Franklin said. "It's all of it."

3) The glue guy

Another of Franklin's highlighted personnel during his radio show appearance came as a result of a question asking about how the staff, which has seen multiple changes over the past two offseasons, has gelled together. According to Franklin, a big component to the chemistry that currently exists among the staff can be traced back to the personality and work ethic of new safeties coach and College Football Hall of Famer, Anthony Poindexter. "I think that's where Anthony Poindexter is special," Franklin said. "He's obviously a very good football coach. He's been a coordinator before, he's got really good knowledge and experience and all those types of things but Anthony is a relational person. He's great with our staff, the staff loves him, he works hard, but while he's working hard he's having fun putting smiles on everybody's faces. The players love him. "So he has really elevated our staff in terms of that. And then obviously Mike (Yurcich's) experiences and what he's been able to do specifically when it comes to offense. They've been two really, really good hires for us."