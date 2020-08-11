"I'm not saying that we should cancel the season at this point. I'm not saying we should definitely play. But the decision doesn't need to be made right now. There's still time. There's still information that we need to gather," Franklin said. "And my point is, why cancel the season right now when we don't have all the information and we don't have all the answers?"

Joining ESPN's morning show "Get Up" on Tuesday, the Nittany Lions' head coach discussed at length his objection to weekend reports that Big Ten presidents were on the cusp of an outright cancellation of the 2020 college football season this fall.

By first delaying the start of the season from it's presently scheduled Sept. 4 date, Franklin said that more time could be used by the league's decision-makers to come up with much-needed answers to questions players and their parents had. Still needing to make decisions on eligibility in the case of a fall cancellation, Franklin added that he has no answers for those questions. "There's just so many questions that I don't think from a leadership standpoint, that you cancel the season and then people ask you, well Coach, what does this mean for my future?" he said. "And we don't have any of those answers right now."

Explaining that his push was aligned with the perspective of Penn State's players and their parents, each of whom has organized and repeatedly pushed on social media their desire to play the season, Franklin insisted that alternatives to a flat-out cancellation were out there.

To begin to generate some of those answers in the coming weeks, Franklin added that the issues at hand would need to be discussed and determined only once initial feedback and data had been gathered around the protocols that are already being put into place

"Last night on our call with our parents, our team trainer as well as our team doctor has gotten in front of them and explained our entire process, our entire protocols, answered every question that our parents have had, that our players have had. We have done that now seven times," Franklin said. "This is going to be led by medical decisions. And I think all that we're saying right now is we don't need to make that decision right now. The Big Ten can do like other conferences do, push the season back, continue to gather information, and at that point, make the best decision for all of college football and make the best decision most importantly for our student athletes,"

If that decision ultimately turns out to be a delayed season, then a canceled fall season with an attempt to play either in the winter or into the spring, Franklin brought up a notion that had not yet been raised publicly, with the intimation that by providing time, even more innovative solutions could be potentially reached to ensure the playing of football sooner rather than later.

"That's another reason why you delay, because you're coming up with these other models so that when we say okay, we are playing college football or we aren't playing college football, that now we can list out what the plan is for our future," Franklin said. "This is how we're going to do it in the spring. This is why.

"Even if we push the season back, we have the ability to use the domes in the Big Ten if the weather is a little bit of an issue. So we could use the domes in Detroit and Minnesota and Indianapolis and do Big Ten weekends at those venues from a weather perspective. So we got a bunch of really intelligent people. We got a bunch of creative people. Let's spend the next month coming up with solutions rather than just calling it quits."