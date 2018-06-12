Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-12 08:09:36 -0500') }} football Edit

Franklin, Penn State impress four-star Jahleel Billingsley

Josh Helmholdt • Rivals.com
@JoshHelmholdt
Recruiting Analyst

Coming off his official visit to Penn State this past weekend, four-star Chicago tight end Jahleel Billingsley considered what about the experience resonated with him most, and decided it was the N...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}