“I want to be clear on this,” Franklin stated. “This class is not done, but up to this point, we haven’t gotten it done. We have not recruited up to the standard that we normally have. I can make excuses and come up with a lot of reasons for that, but we haven’t gotten it done the way we normally have gotten it done. There’s a lot of factors that go into that, but that’s just the reality of it.”

Although he can’t get into specifics, Franklin made it clear that he didn’t think this year’s class, the Class of 2021, had been living up to the standards of previous years. Currently, it ranks No. 38 in the nation according to the Rivals Team Rankings. For some perspective, he and his staff have finished inside the top 15 four of the past five years.

As expected, the Big Ten’s decision to play a nine-game season beginning in October was the main talking point, but the Nittany Lion head coach also addressed a variety of other subjects, including recruiting.

His comments come just over a week after he and his staff missed out on arguably their top overall prospect in offensive lineman Nolan Rucci, who ultimately committed to Wisconsin. Not only is the Rivals100 prospect a Pennsylvania native, but his father, Todd, played for Joe Paterno in the early ‘90s. Other Rivals100 prospects that seriously considered Penn State but ended up elsewhere include quarterbacks Caleb Williams and Kyle McCord, running back Evan Pryor and defensive tackle Elliott Donald. Wide receiver Dont’e Thornton, who was originally committed to Penn State, has also eliminated the Lions from contention.

However, it should also be said that smaller classes always rank lower than counterparts if they don't meet the 20 prospect threshold. This year's class is expected to finish around 18, so it was always expected to be lower than previous years. In fact, if you compare the average star rating at the moment, Penn State ranks 12th overall with a 3.54 rating. Last year's class finished with a 3.48, while the 2019 class had a 3.52. Currently, the class is made up of seven four-star players and six three-star players.

While making it very clear that he won’t tolerate excuses, Franklin also mentioned that the dead period has had a serious impact, especially given Penn State’s location.

“Obviously, you don’t have official visits. You don't have unofficial visits. You didn't have the spring game. You didn't have spring practices," he said. "You know, and obviously, where we're located, it’s not like we have a bunch of recruits that live within an hour of campus. This is a place you got to come and see. I’m a huge believer that, we are, in my mind, what you think of when you think of the true college town on a postcard, but it’s one of those things you got to come and see and appreciate firsthand. People can explain it to you all they want, but you got to come and see it. A big part of our experience is our fans and the support that we get, [and it’s] not just for football. You go to a volleyball game on a Tuesday, you go to a wrestling match on a Wednesday or whatever it may be. Those are the things that make Penn State special.”

Franklin went on to add, “We got to be able to adjust. We got to be able to make some strategic changes and find a way to get it done and be successful. But up to this point, we have not lived up to our normal standards with those things. I can point out a lot of reasons, but at the end of the day, you get the job done or not.”

Speaking of the dead period, that was extended Wednesday night until the end of the 2020 calendar year. Because of that, any Class of 2021 prospect that was hoping to take an official or unofficial visit before signing in December now knows that won’t be possible. Franklin made it clear that, while he would certainly prefer to host prospects and enjoy a normal fall season, he understands why the NCAA’s Division I Council made the decision it did.

“I don’t know how you can justify bringing somebody into our community or onto our campus for a recruiting visit when they haven’t been tested and they haven’t quarantined and haven’t done all the things that we do," Franklin said. "I don't know how that's fair to the student athletes that we have here and how it's fair to [the recruit] as well. Then, what do you do with hosting? Who hosts the student-athlete? There’s just so many challenges and problems that come with it.

"I know it’s not ideal, but the one positive is we do live in a day and age where you can get so much information off the internet and you're able to experience so many things virtually. That helps, but none of this is ideal. We're going to have to sign some kids that we haven't had on campus and some kids and families are going to have to sign and commit without ever seeing a place.”

