Franklin mum on possible Manny Bowen return
CHICAGO - If Manny Bowen is coming back, Penn State head coach James Franklin isn't saying so.
Addressing reporters Monday afternoon at Big Ten Media Days, Franklin was asked multiple times, in multiple fashions, as to whether or not the dismissed linebacker would make a return for Penn State's 2018 season, or if that could even be a possibility.
Citing that no roster changes have been made, nor announced, Franklin said he would talk only about players that are currently listed on the roster.
"We're discussing guys that are on the roster," said Franklin. "We could bring up probably 30 guys that are no longer on the roster and discuss whether we think they're back or not. I'm more than happy to talk about guys that are currently on the roster. If we have any changes to the roster, which is deletions or additions, (sports information director) Kris (Petersen) will make those announcements when appropriate. But besides that, I think we've got 108 guys that I'd love to talk to you guys about in detail."
Within a position group light on returning experience, rumors have circulated for weeks as to a possible return for the linebacker dismissed at the end of his junior season in 2017 before the Nittany Lions tackled Washington in the Fiesta Bowl. During the season, Bowen started nine games at linebacker making 51 total stops, good for fifth on the team in spite of his four game absence to end the year.
Now, as Penn State gears up for training camp beginning the first weekend in August, Bowen's status remains uncertain and Franklin appears unwilling to clear up the haze.
"We haven't announced any roster changes. We haven't announced any roster changes," said Franklin. "We don't really live in the world of rumors and innuendo. When the roster changes, the roster changes. I understand you have to ask the question, but if the roster changes, it changes. If it doesn't, it doesn't."
Bowen had 21 career starts before his dismissal last season, representing the most experience among Penn State's linebacking corps.