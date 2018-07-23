CHICAGO - If Manny Bowen is coming back, Penn State head coach James Franklin isn't saying so.

Addressing reporters Monday afternoon at Big Ten Media Days, Franklin was asked multiple times, in multiple fashions, as to whether or not the dismissed linebacker would make a return for Penn State's 2018 season, or if that could even be a possibility.

Citing that no roster changes have been made, nor announced, Franklin said he would talk only about players that are currently listed on the roster.

"We're discussing guys that are on the roster," said Franklin. "We could bring up probably 30 guys that are no longer on the roster and discuss whether we think they're back or not. I'm more than happy to talk about guys that are currently on the roster. If we have any changes to the roster, which is deletions or additions, (sports information director) Kris (Petersen) will make those announcements when appropriate. But besides that, I think we've got 108 guys that I'd love to talk to you guys about in detail."