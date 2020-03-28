"We're in unprecedented and trying times in our nation," Franklin said. "We just wanted to take a moment to share a brief message with you as we fight this global pandemic. First and foremost, thank you to all the healthcare workers who continue to serve our communities without fail.

"Secondly, please be sure to follow the local, state and federal guidelines set forth to battle this virus. While we're all disappointed to have to press pause on the sporting world, we know it's the right choice. When the time comes, we'll come back stronger and better than ever. We look forward to the next time we see you in Beaver Stadium."

Turning to his daughters, the Franklin family reminded viewers to wash their hands and stay safe.