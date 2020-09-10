Franklin, Day united in criticism of Big Ten communication
James Franklin started Thursday by setting the table.
Ryan Day finished the afternoon by clearing it.
Beginning with an appearance on ESPN radio, the Nittany Lions' head coach fired the opening salvo by criticizing the league's handling of its decision to postpone all fall sports on an indefinite timeline, as well as its deficiency in communicating in that decision's aftermath.
"I think the big challenge is as the head football coach, your players and parents think that you have all the answers to what's going on, but the reality is, we're dependent on the Big Ten to drive this thing forward. It's been challenging, it truly has," Franklin said. " In terms of where we're at, I'm not really sure, and I think that's part of the problem. I've said this from the beginning: I don't necessarily have an issue with the decision. I got an issue with the process and I got an issue with the timing."
Franklin wasn't finished.
Praising his program for its vigilance through the summer months in following all protocols set to make football possible this fall, Franklin also raised issue with the reality that COVID-19 infections among athletic programs have come as a result of social interactions rather than the athletics activities themselves. In conjunction with a striking lack of clarity from the Big Ten regarding all of the factors that helped lead to its decision, Franklin said there remains a lack of understanding within the league.
"I think that's been the issue is, we just haven't gotten great communication from the beginning," Franklin said. "We've never really fully been told or understood why this season was shut down in the first place. And then there hasn't been a whole lot of communication since. And when I say communication, we've had meetings, but I'm talking about really understanding why and what and how we got here."
By Thursday afternoon, Ohio State's head coach furthered the argument.
Releasing a prepared statement via Twitter, Day delivered a message of dissatisfaction over the process and its ongoing lack of clarity.
September 10, 2020
"While I understand the Big Ten Conference's decision to postpone the football season because of health and safety considerations, the communication of information from the Big Ten following the decision has been disappointing and often unclear. However, we still have an opportunity to give our young men what they have worked so hard for: a chance to safely compete fora national championship this fall.
"I couldn't possibly be prouder of how this team, our medical personnel, athletic director and president have stayed together and managed through this extremely difficult time with so many unanswered questions. The Big Ten medical subcommittee has done an excellent job of creating a safe pathway toward returning to play in mid-October.
"These young men and their parents have asked so many questions that I do not have an answer to, but the one that hurts the most is 'Why can these other teams and players play and we can't?' Duke is playing Notre Dame, and Clemson is playing Wake Forest this weekend. Our players want to know: why can't they play?"
The Big Ten has made no public acknowledgment of the status of its "Return to Play Task Force" or tentative plans for a fall, winter, or spring football season.
*******
- To order your copy of Blue White Illustrated's magazine, CLICK HERE.
• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated
• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98
• Like us on Facebook