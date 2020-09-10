James Franklin started Thursday by setting the table.

Ryan Day finished the afternoon by clearing it.

Beginning with an appearance on ESPN radio, the Nittany Lions' head coach fired the opening salvo by criticizing the league's handling of its decision to postpone all fall sports on an indefinite timeline, as well as its deficiency in communicating in that decision's aftermath.

"I think the big challenge is as the head football coach, your players and parents think that you have all the answers to what's going on, but the reality is, we're dependent on the Big Ten to drive this thing forward. It's been challenging, it truly has," Franklin said. " In terms of where we're at, I'm not really sure, and I think that's part of the problem. I've said this from the beginning: I don't necessarily have an issue with the decision. I got an issue with the process and I got an issue with the timing."

Franklin wasn't finished.

Praising his program for its vigilance through the summer months in following all protocols set to make football possible this fall, Franklin also raised issue with the reality that COVID-19 infections among athletic programs have come as a result of social interactions rather than the athletics activities themselves. In conjunction with a striking lack of clarity from the Big Ten regarding all of the factors that helped lead to its decision, Franklin said there remains a lack of understanding within the league.

"I think that's been the issue is, we just haven't gotten great communication from the beginning," Franklin said. "We've never really fully been told or understood why this season was shut down in the first place. And then there hasn't been a whole lot of communication since. And when I say communication, we've had meetings, but I'm talking about really understanding why and what and how we got here."

By Thursday afternoon, Ohio State's head coach furthered the argument.

Releasing a prepared statement via Twitter, Day delivered a message of dissatisfaction over the process and its ongoing lack of clarity.