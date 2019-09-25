“At this stage, I probably would have thought that the defensive line would have been a little bit more disruptive, especially from a sack perspective and a pressure perspective.”

“I think overall, we've done some good things. I think there have been times where we played at a really high level,” Franklin said. “But there's also been flashes of inconsistency (from rotating so many players).

And really, Nittany Lions’ head coach James Franklin doesn’t necessarily disagree. Asked to analyze whether or not his defensive unit had so far lived up to his preseason expectations following Penn State’s bye week practice last Wednesday, Franklin suggested the group has had its share of highs and lows through three games.

Penn State, expected by some to produce an outstanding defensive line capable of reaching “elite” status nationally, has not done so thus far in the 2019 season.

Tuesday afternoon, Franklin had an opportunity to circle back to the issue when he was asked at his weekly press conference if there was anything that could be done to get to the quarterback more.



While touching on two mitigating factors - more max-protect alignments from offenses as well as chip blocks routinely disrupting Penn State’s edge rushers - Franklin began by expressing his confidence in the group.

“The first thing I said was how impressed I've been with our defense, and obviously how much confidence we have in our defense and our defensive line, and how we held them to 24 yards rushing. And then I said, yeah, I think we can get better in that area,” Franklin said. “I don't think there's any doubt that people are max-protecting. I don't think there's any doubt that people are chipping. But most importantly, we've been able to make people one-dimensional.”

At least through the first three games of the season, that much has been plainly true.

Limiting Pitt to just 24 yards on the ground, the Nittany Lions are currently ranked No. 9 nationally for rushing defense, allowing just 70.7 yards per game. And, likely as an extension of its rushing defense, the Nittany Lions also own the bottom line statistic as the nation’s 7th-ranked scoring defense at just 10.0 points per game allowed.

Even by a standard external to the NCAA’s statistical rankings, PFF College also has graded out the Nittany Lions as one of the best-performing defenses nationally.

For overall defense, Penn State currently sits fifth with a grade of 91.6 behind Ohio State (95.5), Georgia (92.2), Alabama (92.2) and Michigan State (92.0). Against the run, the Nittany Lions are positioned even higher nationally, sitting at No. 1 overall with a grade of 93.9, ahead of Ohio State (93.8), Alabama (93.5), Auburn (91.3) and Wisconsin (91.2). Even in tackling, a trouble spot for the program at times in recent seasons, Penn State sits 10th overall with a grade of 85.2.

Yet as Franklin would eventually allude to, the success that the defense has had in creating third-and-long situations for opposing offenses is only as good as the opportunism that accompanies those situations. And despite Penn State’s average of 3.67 sacks per game, good for 14th nationally, the Nittany Lions have been particularly susceptible to allowing third-down conversions at long distances.

“Once we make people one-dimensional, we have to be able to take advantage of that in terms of those plays that get people off-schedule, whether that's a tackle for loss, whether that's sacks, those types of things,” Franklin said. “But where you are to be careful is that you don't emphasize those things too much that now you stop being good against the run because everything you do is up the field and vertical about sacking the quarterback.

“You obviously can get in a situation where you're too conservative or you can get in a situation where you're aggressive, but they know you're being aggressive and now they catch you with the screens and things like that.”

The outliers in Penn State’s PFF College grading, the Nittany Lions currently sit at No. 52 in pass rush, the only grade for the defense below a Top 25 ranking.

Still, coming off a season in which the Nittany Lion defense tied a program record with 47 sacks, Franklin believes further success will come soon.

“I’ve got a lot of confidence based on history and based on production and Sean Spencer. We led the nation in sacks last year,” Franklin said. “I've got a lot of confidence based on production and history of our defensive linemen, defensive ends and defensive tackles. I know that will continue to grow as the season goes on, and I think we'll see more of that come (Friday night).”