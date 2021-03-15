The coaches obviously want to incentivize competition at every position and aren’t going to assume anything, especially with new coordinator Mike Yurcich making the evaluations on offense. But given that the Nittany Lions have a two-year starter returning at the position, it would be a major upset if either of his two scholarship backups were to threaten Sean Clifford’s hold on the first-team quarterback spot.

At his news conference on Monday, James Franklin said that one of Penn State’s primary goals this spring will be to come out of its upcoming practice sessions with “a pretty good idea of who our first-team, second-team and third-team quarterbacks are.”

Clifford had an up-and-down 2020 season. He completed 60.6 percent of his attempts, a slight improvement over his redshirt sophomore season, for 1,883 yards, orchestrating a Penn State offense that finished second in the Big Ten in yards per game (430.3) and third in points per game (29.8). But he also tied for the league-high with nine interceptions and suffered a pair of costly scoop-and-score fumbles.

Franklin was asked on Monday how Clifford has responded this off-season to the disappointments of the 2020 campaign, in which the Nittany Lions compiled their first losing record since 2004 but ended with a four-game winning streak. He said that Clifford’s determination to succeed has never wavered, but he acknowledged that the Lions’ circumstances have changed since the end of the 2019 season, when they were coming off an 11-2 finish and a Cotton Bowl victory.

“Where we were coming into last season and where we are coming into this season are different,” Franklin said. “But it also creates a tremendous opportunity, and I think that’s how Sean is approaching it in a lot of different ways. And as we all know, there are a lot of factors. When you remove a Journey Brown from your roster [it has an impact]. We knew wide receiver going into last year was going to be a big predictor of our success, with the lack of experience that we had returning at the position. All those things factored in, [along with] a change in offense [under first-year coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca].

“So I think Sean is motivated, but he’s always motivated. He’s a guy who prepares at an extremely high level. It’s very, very important to him, and he’s extremely competitive. I know that Coach Yurcich has been very impressed with those things so far, so now it’s time to translate it to the field. I do think the experience we gained at the wide receiver position, the experience we gained at the tight end position and the running back position are going to help.”

Franklin was quick to note Clifford’s role in the team’s success in 2019. That year, he threw for 2,654 yards while compiling a 23-7 touchdown-interception ratio.

“Two years ago we, we obviously won a lot of games with Sean, and there was a lot of buzz and excitement about what he was doing,” Franklin said. “We want to build on that.”

