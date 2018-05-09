“We talked about it yesterday. Pitt and Penn State have been in conversations, and trying to look at how we could make it work,” Barbour said at the Crystal Tea Room in Center City. “I think based on ACC requirements, Big Ten requirements, the puzzle that is scheduling, we've decided that we're not even going to look at anything right now. It will have to be something beyond 2030.”

Though the Nittany Lion AD might have misspoken, her clarification Wednesday in the second stop of the Penn State Coaches Caravan offered little indication of the series’ resumption in the near-future between the two programs.

“We've had conversations,” she said. “I think at this point that we've both agreed based on Big Ten and ACC scheduling principles, it's a complicated puzzle nowadays, that we're probably not going to do anything at this point. Maybe look after 3030, maybe to do something.”

The break, set for at least another 11 years after the end of the current series, pauses what has been one of the most robust games in Penn State’s history.



Currently owning a 51-43-4 overall record against the Panthers, the Nittany Lions most recently earned 33-14 win at Beaver Stadium on September 9, 2017.

Enthusiastic about the positive elements the game provides, Penn State head coach James Franklin explained that ultimately, the philosophy toward extending or truncating the once-great rivalry is a more simplistic equation than it might seem.

“It depends on how you're looking at it. If you're looking at the Pitt-Penn State series as just the Pitt-Penn State series, yeah, it's been fantastic, it's been awesome. There's been excitement, there's a buzz about it. I think it's really good for the state of Pennsylvania,” Franklin told reporters. “Obviously we're keeping a game that has some historical value to it as well.”

Wonderful as those elements may be, he continued, they’re not necessarily aligned with the scheduling philosophy that is most important to his ultimate goals. Namely, that of playing for and winning national championships.

“When you're talking about Penn State doing what's best for Penn State based on the nine-game model and the previous model that didn't allow us to play I-AA opponents, I don't know if it makes a whole lot of sense,” Franklin continued. “Strength of schedule is a huge part or was supposed to be a huge part, of the selection committee. That really hasn't panned out. You wouldn't necessarily say that after looking at it the last couple of years and how that has played out.

“So I think what you have to do is, based on your institution and based on your program, you've gotta do everything in your power to be undefeated and to win your conference championship. All the other variables, you can't control them. So do everything you possibly can, especially when you play in the Big Ten East. Give yourself the best chance to win your conference championship and be undefeated.”

Should Pitt nicely fit into that narrative, one Franklin described plainly as being about tallying nonconference wins, then maybe that would be a series to explore further. Beyond that, however, his opinion on scheduling remains unchanged.

“All the other variables, they're going to change year to year because there's going to be different people that come off the committee and people that come on the committee, and they're all going to have their own personal biases,” said Franklin. “So for me, if Pitt makes sense and it helps us with that, then wonderful. But, for me, that's really what I'm looking at. I'm looking at what can we do to put Penn State in the best position to win conference championships and to have a chance to get into the playoffs. If Pitt equals into that equation, then wonderful, but if they don't, that's my philosophy.”