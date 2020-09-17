“We hope that we’ll have the schedules at the end of this week,” she said. “The institutions will have an opportunity to review them… but I don’t think we’re going to have the opportunity to go in and say, we don’t like this week or that week or this opponent or that opponent.”

One of the biggest unknowns is the schedule. It will consist of nine games, to be played at campus sites in empty stadiums, but the actual slates weren’t released on Wednesday when the league announced it would play this fall. Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour said Thursday that the Nittany Lions hope to learn their schedule in the coming days.

The Big Ten is planning to play football in late October. That much we know. But there’s a lot that remains to be determined as league officials work to quickly revive a season that earlier this month had seemed as though it might not begin until Thanksgiving or January, if it happened at all.

Because the Big Ten is starting its season weeks later than the Big 12, Atlantic Coast Conference and Southeastern Conference, the schedule has been compressed. Big Ten teams will play those nine games in nine weeks, with the season’s final weekend, including the Big Ten Championship Game, set for Dec. 19.

That format may give the league champion a shot at the College Football Playoff, but it will not allow for canceled games to be made up. Barbour said that league officials are still working to figure out how the race for the title will be affected if teams aren’t able to play an equivalent number of games.

“We had built a schedule that had flexibility in it [in August]. Based on the timing now and the calendar obviously, we have less flexibility. We have a lot less flexibility at this point,” she said. “If a team is unable to play, it will not be a forfeit, it will just be a non-game. We’re going to put together a nine-game schedule, but we don’t know how many of those games will get played. If anything, the first couple of weeks of the season have been an example of that for us. So we will have to sit down and hammer out [a tiebreaker system]. With an uneven schedule, if somebody plays eight and somebody else plays nine, or somebody plays nine and somebody plays seven, that’s not exactly a tiebreaker. We’ll just have to figure out how we’ll declare our champion.”

Barbour said that the chance to compete for more than just a conference title was important to the league’s decision-makers.

“It’s an opportunity for our guys to play for a Big Ten championship, and it’s an opportunity to play from a national standpoint, to play for a national championship, to interface with CFP,” she said. “Those things have been front and center. Is it going to be more lucrative from a financial standpoint than a spring season? We don’t know that. We’ve declared as a conference that there will be no fans, other than trying to [admit] families of student-athletes and staff members. All of us are going to have to work with our local health department authorities in order to do that. So I think it goes back to the opportunity to play for championships, and for our student-athletes to play the game they love, and frankly, to give our community something to rally around, even if it’s only on TV.”

The start of the regular season is set for the weekend of Oct. 23-24. That gives teams more than a month to prepare. Big Ten members had been restricted to only 12 hours of team activities per week back when it was presumed that their season wouldn’t take place until the winter or spring. But now they are able to use their NCAA-allotted 20 hours. Padded practices are set to begin on Sept. 30.

The Big Ten’s return might seem like another step on the path back to normalcy in American life, but on Thursday, coach James Franklin repeatedly cautioned against treating the coming season as if it’s anything close to normal.

“We just can’t look at anything like how we’ve done it in the past. This is all different,” Franklin said. “The schedule is going to be different. Camp, if you call it camp, is going to be very different. … From a practice perspective, from a meeting perspective, [everything] leading up to the season is going to be very different. We just have to approach it that way, and if you try forcing it back to the normal model, that’s not going to work. We have to be creative and think outside the box – not just the training staff and the medical staff, but also our players. We have to talk to them as well to come up with what’s best for Penn State football moving forward.”

