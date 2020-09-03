“We had shown that we had a model here that was working, so that's why when it was shut down it was difficult because I think we had proved that we could make this thing work,” Franklin said, discussing the opening slate of college football games that took place the final weekend in August. “And it's not easy, and it's going to be difficult, but there's a way for us to do this. And we've got a bunch of really smart people on these campuses. We've got a bunch of really creative people as well. And at this level, we're fortunate to have resources as well.”

Those perspectives shared an optimism that the conference could forge ahead into a season, but offered no updated timeline for when that might take place.

Those resources are crucial, as Barbour would go on to explain.

Now a co-chair of the Big Ten’s “return to competition task force,” Barbour laid out a bottom-line proposition for the goals in front of it.

“We’ve really been looking at all kinds of things. The myocarditis issue, the long-term health effects, and how to maybe develop protocols that help the presidents and chancellors feel like (they're) taking some uncertainty out of it and feel like that our protocols help protect students to a high degree,” she said. “And then the other thing, and we've known this all along, the rate of change, the rate of innovation on a daily basis relative to testing is enormous. The decision was made on August 11, and in those intervening 19, 20, 21 days, there's been a huge amount of advancement in testing that has come to light in the public.

“The PAC-12 announced a partnership today with a company with a new test. We've been a little bit quieter about it, but there are some things that we're pursuing from a testing standpoint that I believe are real game-changers in terms of our ability to ensure what we call a clean field, whether it be practice, or whether it be competition for all of our student-athletes within the Big Ten conference.”

Asked by Jones about testing protocols and their advancements in recent weeks, Barbour continued by stressing how and why they’re so important to the Big Ten’s ability to play.

So while 100 percent accuracy isn’t yet on the spectrum of possibilities for tests, varying factors including accuracy, speed, and cost are all coming into play and improving rapidly.

“What people are starting to look at are low-cost... what's called a point of care test, where you're going to get a result back right there within, there are some now that are minutes, there are some that are a couple of hours. Now those are mostly antigen tests or non PCR tests,” Barbour said. “And if we can get them back quickly. Let's say, the gold standard, you can do every day because you've got low-cost, reliable testing, then you can pretty much ensure that who you're putting on the field, both for practice and games, they may carry a viral load, but it's not at a height that they would be infectious to others. And if you're testing every day, you are going to catch them when they do get to that viral load.”

Maintaining that teams in the Big Ten could ramp back up for a season in as little as four to six weeks, or fewer, under modified conditions, without a training camp due to the start of the academic calendar, Franklin indicated an ongoing willingness to make it work.

“I think somewhere between four and six weeks. I think you could probably do it in a little bit less than that. But I think between four and six weeks you can do it. Our guys have been training on and off all summer,’ he said. “You're going to have to modify. I think one of the worst answers that you can ever give for any challenge or any problem is, I'm going to do it this way because that's how we've always done it. Well, that's not the right answer. You should be doing what you're doing because it's the right thing.

“So for us, we're always trying to grow and evolve and kind of have after-action plans where after we do have a game or a practice or a meeting or a camp, that we look back and say, what could we have done better? You got to take that attitude. But the worst thing you can say is, okay, under these very unusual times, just say okay, we're going to do training camp or the season or the practices or the meetings are going to be like they've always been in a year where nothing has been like it always has been. So we'll take that approach and we'll learn from it and we'll make some adjustments and keep moving.”