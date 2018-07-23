“I do think that what we've done this year with the redshirt rule really helps with that because coaches and players get into some challenging situations where late in the season you have an injury and you're trying to decide whether you're going to burn a kid's redshirt season for one game or two games at the end of the season,” said Franklin. “I think that was a really, really positive rule for our student athletes and for the game as a whole.”

Speaking with reporters at Big Ten Media Days on Monday, the Nittany Lion head coach detailed how changes made to redshirt seasons might impact his program and the players in it in the season ahead. Now allowed to participate for four games while maintaining a redshirt status, Franklin voiced his approval for the rule change.

In an environment on the roster that includes more depth than many recent years past, Franklin acknowledged that there are more question marks that must be dealt with as well. Those questions, he added, might be answered by some of those same true freshmen now on campus preparing for the start of preseason training camp in two weeks.

“We'll probably going to have to rely on more freshmen than we normally would and specifically at some positions than we probably normally would,” said Franklin. “So at linebacker, I think we all know we've got some question marks there and being able to have Jesse Luketa and Micah Parsons on campus early I think was helpful. Those guys I think are going to probably have to factor in, in what roles I'm not sure yet. And then on top of that, I think at defensive tackle, I think P.J. Mustipher and Judge Culpepper are probably coming in probably further ahead than we thought. There's a buzz about all of those guys right now in our program. And they may be able to factor in, size wise, strength wise, things like that. Obviously you got Justin Shorter and Ricky Slade and guys you can make arguments that were considered high profile outside. I think all the guys we signed, internally we felt like were great players. But I think probably positions like defensive tackle and linebacker where we have the biggest need, those guys may be pressed into action a little bit earlier.”

In addressing those needs, Franklin also noted that just because the new rule allows players to get involved without burning their redshirts necessarily, the rule won’t be used just for its own sake. Limiting that participation to players who have already proven themselves worthy, Franklin said his philosophy might differ from what people would expect.

“The new redshirt rule allows us to kind of test the water early on with all those guys if it makes sense,” said Franklin. “I think that's one of the things that may be different than people anticipate. We're not just going to play guys because we can now. They've still gotta earn that right. If not, we'll save it til later in the season in case we get into those situations where we need them.”