Franklin among nation's top college football coaches ahead of '21 season
The votes have been tallied ahead of the 2021 college football season and, according to a panel of experts at the Sporting News led by veteran reporter Bill Bender, Penn State is in good hands.
Ranking every head football coach in college football, Nittany Lions' head coach James Franklin checks in at No. 11 nationally in advance of his eighth season at the helm.
Compiling a career record of 84-43 as a head coach, with a mark of 60-28 at Penn State that has included a Big Ten championship, three New Year's Six bowl appearances, and four-straight campaigns (2016-19) in which the Nittany Lions finished ranked no worse than 12th at the conclusion of the regular season, Franklin drew a positive, if cautious, review from the outlet.
In the most highly-rated conference in the country for head coaches, the article citing seven from the Big Ten among the nation's Top 25, Franklin finished ahead of Northwestern's Pat Fitzgerald (No. 12), Michigan's Jim Harbaugh (No. 15), Wisconsin's Paul Chryst (No. 17), Iowa's Kirk Ferentz (No. 20), and Indiana's Tom Allen (No. 21).
The issue for Franklin and Penn State, of course, is the one head coach and program to rank above him in the Big Ten.
Voted sixth overall, Ohio State's Ryan Day tops the list of coaches to come out of the Big Ten, describing him as the panel's bet "to become the next active coach to win a national championship."
In a game that has just five active head coaches with a national championship under their belts, the Big Ten's exclusion from the top five rankings for head coaches comes as little surprise.
The conference has not produced a College Football Playoff winner since Ohio State in the playoff's inception in 2014-15. Likely a byproduct of the conference's lack of success on a national stage, the top five was led by Nick Saban at Alabama, Dabo Swinney at Clemson, Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley, Notre Dame's Brian Kelly and Jimbo Fisher at Texas A&M.
