Franklin among Dodd Trophy preseason candidates

One of 17 candidates for the award's preseason watch list, Franklin has been tabbed ahead of the 2021 season as a possible Dodd Trophy Coach of the Year contender.

Could James Franklin become the first Penn State football head coach to come home with the Dodd Trophy since Joe Paterno following the 2005 season?

Awarded to the coach who helps his program have "success on the gridiron, while also stressing the importance of scholarship, leadership and integrity," Franklin will aim to guide his Nittany Lions to a better outcome than that of the adversity filled 2020 campaign.

Saddled by injuries and absences, the Nittany Lions stumbled out of the gates to an 0-5 start before turning the season around with four consecutive wins to end the year. This season, the Nittany Lions were selected to finish second in the Big Ten East according to college football expert Phil Steele.

To improve on the year, however, Franklin and the Nittany Lions will have to get past a Big Ten that features coaches and programs also among the Dodd Trophy's preseason list including Indiana's Tom Allen, Paul Chryst at Wisconsin, Ryan Day at Ohio State, and Kirk Ferentz at Iowa, each of whom are on Penn State's 2021 schedule.

Franklin is also joined on the list by UNC's Mack Brown, Matt Campbell of Iowa State, Coastal Carolina's Jamey Chadwell, Luke Fickell of Cincinnati, Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher, Brian Kelly at Notre Dame, Jimmy Lake at Washington, Florida's Dan Mullen, Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley, Alabams's Nick Saban, Georgia's Kirby Smart, and Clemson's Dabo Swinney.