Four-star William Mohan sets official & unofficial visit to Big Ten rivals
Four-star linebacker William “Apache” Mohan is getting ready for a busy June. At least two Big Ten powers schools will host the Brooklyn (N.Y.) Erasmus Hall Campus star next month.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news