News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-12 20:27:59 -0600') }} football Edit

Four-star Theo Johnson postpones his decision

Josh Helmholdt • Rivals.com
@JoshHelmholdt
Recruiting Analyst

Four-star Canadian tight end Theo Johnson was scheduled to announce his commitment next Monday, Nov. 18. With that expected decision just days away, though, Johnson has determined that he will post...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}