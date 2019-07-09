Four-star TE Kole Taylor focused on three
Four-star tight end Kole Taylor has landed nearly 30 offers but the Grand Junction (Colo.) Central standout has basically started to focus on only three programs.Penn State, LSU and Colorado top th...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news