THE LATEST: Wide receiver Bryce Gowdy carries a number of major offers and is now knee-deep in the process of scheduling official visits. According to the four-star prospect, he’ll take an official to West Virginia on June 14 nd Syracuse on June 20. Below, Gowdy discusses the Mountaineers, Orange and the other programs involved in his recruitment.





IN HIS WORDS:





ON HIS UPCOMING TRIP TO WEST VIRGINIA

"I want to get up there and see it because the coaches tell me that they want to use me like everywhere on the field. They say they want to put me on the outside and on the inside. I like that, so I just want to get p there and see the school. I like the offense they run and I like the coaches. I talk to Coach [Travis] Trickett. He’s the one recruiting me."





ON TRAVIS TRICKETT:

"He was at Georgia State and he actually recruited a lot of my homeboys there. So they tell me about him. They all love him. They have great things to say."





ON SYRACUSE:

"It’s all the way up in New York, but that’s not a big deal. They were my first offer and they have been recruiting me hard ever since. That means a lot. I like how they throw the ball. The coaches tell me if I go there, I would have 80 catches a year."





ON COLLEGES HE’S HEAVILY CONSIDERING:

"Obviously Syracuse and West Virginia. Georgia Tech, Penn State, Oregon. A couple more, too."





ON NAMING A FAVORITE:

"All those schools are tied, I guess. There's no favorite."





ON OTHER POSSIBLE VISITS:

"I know during the season one of my visits will be to Penn State. Then, either Oregon or Louisville. I haven’t decided which one yet."





ON PENN STATE:

"I know they can develop me. They develop a lot of good wide receivers. My friend John Dunmore is going out there. He hits me up, like, every day telling me about it."