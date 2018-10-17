Four-star running back Noah Cain will take his official visit to Penn State next month, Nov. 10-11, for the game against Wisconsin

The nation’s fourth-ranked running back, Cain got his first taste of University Park back in April. His father, Terrence, called the trip “an outstanding visit,” and since then, the 5-foot-11, 215 pound tailback has only strengthened his relationship with head coach James Franklin and running back coach Ja’Juan Seider.

Cain planned on returning to State College in July for the Lasch Bash Barbecue, but since he also had to report to IMG Academy for preseason that week, he ultimately decided to stay in Florida. However, that didn’t stop his parents, as both his mother and father attended the event to get a better feel for the university.