Despite the fact that the NCAA’s dead period bars him from meeting with James Franklin and his assistants, offensive lineman Drew Shelton , from Downingtown, made the trip to see the campus for himself. Since this was his first look at University Park and the surrounding area, Penn State’s recruiting staff created a brochure or sorts to help guide him.

One of Pennsylvania’s top prospects in the Class of 2022 made the two-and-a-half hour drive to State College on Friday.

“We got up there around 11:30 in the morning and went to lunch,” Shelton said. “After that, we walked around and saw some of the important buildings. We went over and saw Beaver Stadium and all that. We walked around the football building, but not inside. We just went over to that area.

"But really, we just saw most of the important buildings that I would use if I went there. [Penn State’s staff] sent over a list of different things for me to see before I made the trip, so we just followed that list. It was mainly just all the major academic buildings that I would need.”

As expected, Shelton had good things to say about the campus and town, while also noting that he enjoyed speaking with a few locals.

“I really liked it. I thought it was really nice,” Shelton said. “Even without the students there, from the people I did interact with, they were fun to talk with. I told some people that I was thinking about coming there, so they ended up telling me a lot of good stuff about the area. I heard nothing but great things.”

Shelton earned an offer from the Nittany Lions back in May, but he’s been in contact with members of the staff even longer. Graduate assistant Ty Howle kickstarted that relationship a few months prior to the offer. Now, in more recent months, offensive line coach Phil Trautwein has also been in regular contact with Shelton each week.

“I’m talking to Coach Trautwein and Coach Howle the most. I talk to them both probably once or twice a week, if not more," Shelton said. “I really like them both. I’ve played Fortnite with Coach Trautwein before. That was fun. Me and Coach Traut have really hit it off. It’s the same with Coach Howle, too. I’ve actually been talking to Coach Howle longer than I have Coach Traut. But yeah, I really like them both.”

So far, Shelton has earned 19 verbal scholarship offers. In addition to the Nittany Lions, he said that Kansas State, Michigan, Notre Dame and Rutgers have been recruiting him the hardest. He was unable to take any true college visits last season or earlier this spring, however. Because of that, Shelton made it clear that there’s a long way to go.

“I’m not in any rush, but once I know, I’m not going to wait around either. I haven’t been able to go to many places yet.

