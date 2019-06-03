ALLENDALE, Mich. – The recruitment of West Bloomfield, Mich., safety Makari Paige is about to hit the homestretch. The four-star prospect is aiming for a pre-senior year decision, but first will take at least a pair of official visits in the month of June to Kentucky and Ohio State .

THE LATEST

Paige heads to Kentucky this upcoming weekend, June 7, for his first official visit of the recruiting process. Kentucky just landed another Detroit-area prospect in five-star lineman Justin Rogers, who has already said he is looking to get Paige to join him in Lexington. Paige cited a close relationship with, and strong respect for, defensive back coach Steve Clinkscale as one of the reasons he has high interest in the Wildcats. Paige has one other official visit scheduled in the month of June, and that will go to Ohio State the weekend of June 21. The coaching staff is also one of the key pieces to Paige’s interest in the Buckeyes.

IN HIS WORDS

“Coach (Jeff) Hafley, Coach (Ryan) Day have done a good job building that relationship with me.”

RIVALS’ REACTION

Although Kentucky and Ohio State will be well-positioned if Paige goes through with his plans for a summer decision, other schools remain in contention. The four-star prospect recently returned from a visit to Penn State in May, during which he stayed the night with his friend and former West Bloomfield teammate, Lance Dixon. Paige also said previous visits to Purdue, Notre Dame and Michigan State have given him a strong comfort level with those programs and they all remain strong contenders. The two June official visits will be key, but also look for Paige to sprinkle in some unofficial visits this summer.