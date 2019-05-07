SOMERSET, N.J. - Four-star linebacker Cody Simon has taken his share of unofficial visits. In fact, it seems that the time for those has come to a close These days, the four-star linebacker and his family are exploring visits of the official variety and could be close to announcing dates and destinations for such trips.

“We’re looking at officials now,” Simon said on Sunday. “We don’t know where yet officially, but we’re starting to look at it closely and figure it all out.”

Penn State, Notre Dame and Nebraska, are the three schools most heavily involved in the process and all stand good chances of becoming official visit destinations when Simon and his family begin to set such things in stone. So while Notre Dame is still thought to be the favorite to land Simon’s commitment, he mentions three other programs when asked which schools are in most frequent contact.

“Right now, it’s probably between Nebraska, Penn State and Virginia,” Simon said.

He tosses out Kentucky as a school that has recently become of interest as well, but isn’t exactly itching to tip his hand when it comes to his current pecking order. When it comes to naming favorites in the process, Simon remains coy.

“The schools I take my officials to are the schools I like the most,” he said. “There really is no clear favorite right now.”



IN HIS WORDS:

--On Nebraska



“It’s great out there. I liked the environment out there a lot. The team, the coaches the fans and the players -- you feel like they are all really for Nebraska. It’s a great place. I enjoyed the visit. It really seemed like they are about to turn it around. There’s a good chance I go back for an official.”





--On Penn State



“They see me as a player who can come in and play for them. They see me as an insider backer. I like the coaches they have a great philosophy there."





--On a timetable for a decision



“I’ll probably make a commitment before the season starts.”