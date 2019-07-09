News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-09 10:24:52 -0500') }} football Edit

Four-star LB Kaden Johnson planning late-July visits

Josh Helmholdt • Rivals.com
@JoshHelmholdt
Recruiting Analyst

The dead period in college football recruiting opens up for a week at the end of July, allowing prospects a chance to get back onto college campuses. Many schools plan big events during that final ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}